A slew of legislation has been introduced in Juneau by lawmakers over the past few months with the goal of creating new revenue for the state.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed carbon sequestration and management bills are one partial solution. Rep. Ben Carpenter (R-Nikiski) proposed a 2% sales tax as part of an overall long-term financial package that involves reducing specific taxes and reducing spending.
Rep. Alyse Galvin, an Anchorage independent, has proposed a more two-pronged modest income tax. House Bill 156 would impose a flat 2% on income above $200,000 a year, plus a $20 “head tax” for all wage earners or self-employed workers.
In short, someone who earned $250,000 a year would pay tax on only $50,000 plus the $20 head tax for a total of $1,020.
“I introduced HB 156 as a vehicle to discuss the role of an income tax in a sustainable fiscal plan I hope we can put in place soon,” Galvin told the House Ways and Means committee Monday.
Galvin said the amount would generate between $120 and $150 million a year and proves more equitable than an out-of-pocket sales tax. She added the income taxes can be adjusted as needed to fit the needs of the House.
Carpenter, who chairs the Ways and Means committee, cautioned that income and sales tax revenue generation comparisons have different mechanisms. A sales tax, as he proposed, would generate an additional $900 million.
Galvin stressed it won’t provide a silver bullet for the state’s current fiscal challenges or as a whole. Nor would it significantly burden the state economy either.
Alaska hasn’t had an income tax since 1980, though several attempts have been made.
Galvin favored an overall broad-base revenue source that would provide a shelf “because it helps us in a time when we have a very volatile revenue source from oil.”
She noted an income tax was more preferable to other broad-base taxes.
“Sales taxes are more regressive, taking a larger portion of income from poor or working class Alaskans, hitting them harder,” Galvin said.
She added many Alaska municipalities already levy sales taxes, so adding a statewide sales tax could create complications.
A 2017 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy notes a sales tax would take about 2% share of a $31,000 salary, while an income tax takes only a half percent.
Galvin modeled her bill in part off what most states choose by adhering to the federal model, including a standardized deduction and flat rate. She says it makes it easier for Alaska to implement if it’s passed.
Most residents would not have to worry about paperwork, while the 14% of the population who earns over $200,000 can use the same tax preparation system already employed for federal taxes. The tax would not affect Alaskans who work in other states but retain an Alaskan address; non-state workers would be impacted.
According to a fiscal note, there would be 414,050 resident taxpayers and approximately 62,100 non resident taxpayers affected by the proposed income tax.
Reception from other lawmakers and Alaskans in general have been mixed, she said. She received 138 emails from Alaskans through Monday; 112 supported the bill, 20 opposed it and six were on the fence.
“There seems to be a will of the people that this particular income tax is acceptable,” Galvin said.
Brandon Spanos, deputy director of the state’s tax division, estimated a broad-base tax like Galvin’s would take about a year and $9.2 million in capital funding to implement. Continued maintenance and support would cost about $2.25 million in Fiscal Year 2025, and $1.5 million in future years.
It would also require adoption of regulations and outreach to the business community across the state, on top of the major tax preparation companies such as TurboTax and H&R Block.
Overall annual costs would total about $10.7 million a year, including the need for an additional 70 employees to administer individual tax returns.
Greater involvement
Galvin noted most Alaskans are likely unaware of how much oil contributes to the state economy — about a third of it, she noted — and the hole it can create when market prices fluctuate. Other excise sales taxes — such as marijuana and tobacco — only fill a part of that gap and a portion are earmarked for specific programs.
“We have a shared responsibility to come up with an answer … and we need to come to a shared place where we are accountable as a government for the services we provide,” Galvin said. “You get to space a lot sooner if you have a lot of stakeholders who understand that they put money from their hard earned paycheck into this.”
Gunnar Knapp, a University of Alaska Anchorage economics professor emeritus, noted broad-base taxes and revenue are necessary if Alaskans want to see sustained services and stable Permanent Fund dividends “unless you want to cut spending or cut dividends.”
“A benefit of a broad-base tax is that it gets people involved with their government because they pay close attention to where the money goes and may be less insistent on the government services they want going forward,” Knapp said.
Galvin noted any PFD reductions are considered the most regressive of any actions.
“Let’s get away from that,” Galvin said.
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake) noted that preference for an income tax over sales seems counterproductive based on reports that dividend cuts would harm poorer Alaskans while an income tax wouldn’t.
“Yet all of a sudden we are concerned about the regressivity of a sales tax versus an income tax,” McCabe said. He added Alaskans “instinctively know a sales tax would be more preferred” because both tourists and residents alike pay it.
Rep. Jamie Allard (R-Eagle River) disagreed that a sales tax would have more impact on lower income families who “are already on subsistence of some sort.”
“They are already getting state or federal dollars, food stamps and other needs to be met,” Allard said. “I don’t see how a sales tax would impact them … they’re not going to go out and buy a $30,000 or even $20,000 car.”
She added an income tax would scare away nonresident workers who fill gaps and unfairly targets higher income workers.
“It’s discriminating toward those who earn a higher income and worked hard their entire lives,” Allard said. “You’re dinging a lot more people, so this is not a rounded, well-thought out fiscal plan.”
Galvin countered that about half of Alaska families earn $50,000 or less and have to make decisions on bills and groceries.
The bill will be held for future consideration.