State capitol building in Juneau

News-Miner File Photo

Capitol building in Juneau.

 News-Miner File Photo

A slew of legislation has been introduced in Juneau by lawmakers over the past few months with the goal of creating new revenue for the state.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed carbon sequestration and management bills are one partial solution. Rep. Ben Carpenter (R-Nikiski) proposed a 2% sales tax as part of an overall long-term financial package that involves reducing specific taxes and reducing spending.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.