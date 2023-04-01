Parents, teachers and students testified for more than four hours before the House Education Committee on Thursday evening about a parental rights bill working its way through the Alaska Legislature.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced House Bill 105 during a press conference on March 7. The proposed bill requires teachers to provide parent notification at least two weeks before an activity, class or program involving gender identity, human reproduction or sexual matters. Parents must provide written permission for their child to participate.
The bill also requires written parental permission before school staff may refer to a child by a different name or pronoun. Parents would have the right to sue school districts for no less than $5,000 if their rights were violated.
Parents would have the ability to access records about a child’s physical, medical or mental health. The bill bans classes on sex education before the fourth grade. The bill also separates students by biological sex in locker rooms and bathrooms.
Opponents of the bill far outweighed supporters at the committee hearing. Many residents testified that the bill targets students in the LGBTQ community.
Brian Mulkern, of Anchorage, said coaches would easily and accidentally violate the bill if a coach calls their star player “champ” or “MVP.” “The intent is clear to deny trans students to be called by the names they prefer, he said.
The bill will make the teacher shortage worse, Jaina Willahan claimed.
Misha Daniels, of Anchorage, testified that the bill will cause families to move away. “We can’t shut the door on families wanting to call Alaska home,” she said.
David Brighton, a teacher at Skyview Middle School in Soldotna, said “This bill will interrupt learning for students in the LBGT community.” He said that when students ask to go by a different name or pronoun and he uses it, their faces light up and they are comfortable to be who they are.
Brooks Banker, of Anchorage, agreed that they’ve seen how students are happier and more confident when their gender is affirmed.
Rose O’Hara-Jolley, of Anchorage, said that they are alarmed by the unconstitutional provision allowing parents to access mental health records.
“This is targeted at outing LGBT youth,” they said. “We hope that every child has a safe and supportive family, but we know that is simply not the case.”
People said that the bill puts children at greater risk and takes away school as a safe place.
“Schools serve to educate students no matter who they are,” Kim Hays, of Anchorage, said. She also said that this bill is a distraction from current issues and discriminates against LGBT youth.
“These policies will lead to increased harm and death among queer youth through suicide and violence,” Quinn Lindemann of Fairbanks, said. It will create isolation, confusion and fear for all youth, she said.
“Gender affirmation is suicide prevention,” Jacob Hanney, a Cordova high school student, said. “Taking away schools as a safe space increases suicide rates.”
The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention among LGBT youth, surveyed 34,000 people in the LGBT community ages 13 to 24. They found that 45% of LGBT youth seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021. 61% of LGBT youth between the ages of 13 and 17 said they experienced symptoms of depression.
37% of LGBT youth surveyed by The Trevor Project identified their home as an LGBT-affirming space, and 55% identified school as an LGBT-affirming space.
Amber O’Brien, of Wasilla, was one of many who testified that age appropriate sex education reduces instances of sexual abuse. Teaching children the accurate names for body parts gives them the ability to identify how they’re being abused, she said.
Several residents explained that parents already have the ability to impact the curriculum and opt their children out of sex education. Mary Elizabeth Kehrhahn-Stark, of Fairbanks, said “Parents are welcomed in the classroom, they have access to the curriculum and performance standards, and already can pull a child out of school whenever they want.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska representative, Michael Garvey, said this bill denies children equal access to education and curtails academic freedoms. “Schools should be places where kids don’t have to hold back joy or any part of who they are,” he said.
Pamela Samash, of Nenana, testified that she supports the bill because schools have no right to hide anything from parents. Samash said that she decided to homeschool her children after one of her daughters was bullied at school for refusing to call a girl by a boy’s name.
“I believe this is against our Christian beliefs,” Samash said.
April Smith, a Fairbanks school board member speaking as a private resident, said the rights that the bill proposes to protect are natural rights and that parents have the right to know what is happening with their children. Smith said these issues are bogging down local school boards so much that they can’t get to their normal work.
Rachelle Griffitts said that she supports the bill because it ensures that parents rights are respected. Griffitts recounted how she was unaware that her child was assigned to read Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She said that the book spoke about sex in an inappropriate manner and she wasn’t asked by the school if the writing was appropriate.