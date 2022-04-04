The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is projecting a $19 million shortfall in fiscal 2023 and a $23 million shortfall in fiscal 2024, a district leader told House lawmakers in Juneau last week.
“There is much talk about an impending fiscal cliff that is fast approaching. Unfortunately, in Fairbanks, we are already heading down the side of the mountain,” said Andy DeGraw, chief operations officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
DeGraw testified at the Alaska Legislature Friday in support of two bills — House bills 272 and 273 — that would increase per-pupil funding that K-12 schools receive and inflation proof that funding.
The funding formula, known as the base student allocation, has remained unchanged since 2017.
Rep. Bart LeBon, who sits on the House Finance Committee, said Sunday that he supports adjusting the funding formula.
But LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican, favors modifying the legislation for raising per-pupil funding to a one-time increase versus the proposed two-year approach.
“I would like to see a $250 increase to the current formula, effective July 1, 2022,” he said, which is the start of the fiscal 2023 year.
LeBon said the change represents a roughly 1% increase per year since the formula was last changed in 2017.
“The rate of inflation has been well above 1% over the past five years so this level increase is measured but reasonable,” LeBon said, adding that he does not favor permanent inflation-proofing of the school funding formula, proposed in a second bill.
“I do not support a permanent inflation-proofing element to the [base student allocation] formula as any increase, rather inflation-related or otherwise, should be subject to current legislative debate,” he said.
Competing ideas from lawmakers
Lawmakers from the Fairbanks North Star Borough are not in complete agreement on the best funding approach for Alaska schools.
Republican Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole said he cannot support the school funding changes proposed in either piece of legislation.
“The forthright discussion about a sustainable long-term fiscal plan that Alaskans have been demanding has not occurred, and I will not consider increases to any formula driven spending program until that issue is resolved,” Prax said.
Prax said he wants to see the Legislature first agree to a “sustainable fiscal plan” before adjusting the per-pupil funding, unchanged since 2017.
But Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks said Sunday that “our school district is the backbone of our community, and a strong economy starts with strong schools.”
“Our schools need a permanent increase to their funding levels,” he said. “We’ve heard testimony from school districts in every corner of our state about these escalating fixed costs and the cuts they’ve had to make.”
Hopkins said he supports both House pieces of legislation (House bills 272 and 273), noting that schools in Fairbanks are dealing with cuts to music programs, bigger class sizes and school closings.
School closings in the Fairbanks area
With fixed costs increasing, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is planning to close three schools in fiscal 2023, which represents 10% of its buildings, DeGraw told lawmakers on the House Finance Committee.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board approved a motion last month to close Joy and Anderson elementary schools next school year.
The motion also advanced plans to convert Nordale Elementary School to a facility that supports alternative, remote learning programs, including e-learning and Fairbanks BEST Homeschool.
Children at the impacted schools will be assigned to other Fairbanks elementary schools.
The closings overall will result in layoffs of 130 staff members, including teachers, teacher aides, e-learning staff and counselors, DeGraw told lawmakers.
The cuts will follow administrative staff reductions that already took place, impacting the number of assistant principals, district secretaries and other district office staff.
DeGraw was among several district administrators, school principals and parents who testified April 1 before the House Finance Committee.
Supporters said that school districts are encountering significant fiscal challenges after five consecutive years without an increase to the per-pupil funding formula.
They cited higher costs for transportation, technology and utilities. Schools in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are seeing increases of 20% to 40% for the cost of utilities, DeGraw said.
“I want to assure the committee that if there is a narrative that districts want a handout that is certainly not the case in Fairbanks,” DeGraw said. “We are getting to the point where without a lifeline we will have to make hard decisions that negatively impact education.”
The House Finance Committee did not take action on the bill, which was set aside for amendments and further review.