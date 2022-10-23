Candidates for the U.S. Senate and House races will be in Healy Monday and Tuesday for a student-led candidate forum. A documentary film crew is flying to Alaska from Outside to document the event as well.
“I just felt like this was the best opportunity we could get to truly get the voice of the youth,” said Emily P. Miller, who is leading the documentary film project. She is traveling to Alaska from Atlanta.
She and her crew have been filming candidates and talking to voters all summer for a documentary film on election reform. The film will debut in 2024. She is looking to partner with streaming services and film festivals for distribution, she said.
“As you might imagine, the eyes of the nation are on Alaska,” she added. “You’re clearly doing things differently up there and everyone wants to see what happens.”
The huge swath of independent voters make this election even more fascinating, she said.
While it is not unusual for high school students to host student-led candidate forums, it is a bit unusual for national candidates to engage in these forums, especially when it is happening in a rural community like Healy, 110 miles south of Fairbanks on the Parks Highway.
Students came up with the idea during their high school government class at Tri-Valley School in Healy.
“During a recent class discussion, students expressed their frustration that most voters cast their vote without an opportunity to hear answers to issues beyond the talking points and campaign ads,” government teacher Daryl Frisbie said. “Their solution to this frustration is to host these forums.”
The forum on Monday will feature U.S. Senate candidates Kelly Tshibaka (R) and Pat Chesbro (D). Lisa Murkowski’s (R) was the first to respond to the invitation, saying her schedule is too full to attend.
On Tuesday, the forum will feature U.S. House candidates Mary Peltola (D), Chris Bye (L), Nick Begich (R) and Sarah Palin (R).
Some candidates may appear via Zoom. Both forums begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-Valley School gymnasium.
Student Keyen Frisbie said he believes the forum will benefit all voters in the community.
“These elected officials will be representing me during some of the most important years of my life,” he said. “I want those voting for them to be informed.”
Students will ask candidates 12 questions. Six questions will be generated by students in the government class. Six more questions are being solicited from local communities and students will select those questions. Frisbie said students are receiving many suggestions from community members, some from as far away as Tok.
The high school government teacher wasn’t surprised at the positive response to the student-led forum.
“With all the chaos of a campaign, a request from youth must bring some reflection on what truly is important,” he said.
When Miller heard this forum was happening, she saw it as an opportunity to see “the real, authentic candidate.”
“We decided on this debate for that reason,” she said. “I really felt the students could get the authentic candidate perspective.”
This is also an opportunity to hear what Alaska youth have to say, she said.
“Being a mom myself, I know how hard the last year has been,” she said. “I just felt like this was the best opportunity we could get to truly get the voice of the youth. I feel that’s really important right now.”
“If there’s any debate I want to go to right now, it’s one where the youngest voices can ask the questions,” she said. “There are some real issues. Maybe they can get some answers.”