Will brand-name recognition bring voters to Sarah Palin’s bid to finish U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives?
Political strategists are asking that question after the former Alaska governor and vice president wannabe registered to run in the special election right before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
Her entry into the U.S. House race brought the number of people running to a staggering 51. But the Alaska Survey Research firm noted that Palin’s favorability with voters could use some help with Alaska voters, Politico reported. Alaskans may know Palin too well to vote her back into elective office.
“She has been substantively underwater for many, many years now, and it really dates back to when she quit,” pollster Ivan Moore told Politico, referring to Palin’s resignation as Alaska governor in 2009 after two years, after she joined John McCain’s bid for U.S. president.
Alaska state Rep. Adam Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat, said last week that he was motivated to run for the U.S. House seat because the slate of candidates, albeit large, underwhelmed him.
“I think Alaskans need balanced representation and need someone who has experience working in politically difficult environments,” Wool said about the opportunity to advance from his seat in the Alaska House to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I am a moderate politician and I know many Alaskans are moderate too despite much noise from both extremes. I wasn’t particularly excited about any of the other candidates and I’ve had that experience in too many elections previously, so I decided to throw my name in,” Wool said, adding that the slate of candidates is a “jungle primary.”
The “jungle primary” is a reference to the number of candidates, as well as the diversity of their backgrounds. The list spans Santa Claus, a two-time North Pole City Council member, to Palin, the only contender whose entry was announced on CNN.
There also are current and former Alaska state lawmakers running.
Wool for one said he believes that “getting to the top four is very achievable.” Under Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, the top four winning candidates in the special primary election on June 11 will advance to the special general election on Aug. 16.
All the candidates will appear on a single ballot in the special election primary on June 11. The top four winners advance to the special general election on Aug. 16.
For Alaska voters, software developer Nick Begich, a self-described conservative, likely will have high name recognition. Begich, a Republican, is part of an Alaska political dynasty — of Democrats.
Begich of Chugiak is the grandson of the late Nick Begich, the last Democrat to hold Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. Current Democratic state Sen. Tom Begich is his uncle.
Also running is Emil Notti, an Anchorage Democrat and Alaska Native leader, who lost to Young in his prior bid for the U.S. House, a special election called in 1973 to fill Begich's House seat.
Notti, now 89, is the former president of the Alaska Federation of Natives who has served as president of Doyon, the Alaska Native corporation for the Interior.