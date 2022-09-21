Race for Alaska governor

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Bill Walker, former state legislator and Alaska Assistant Attorney General Les Gara, and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce are running for governor of Alaska. Dunleavy and Pierce did not attend a Wednesday debate in Fairbanks hosted by the Alaska Chamber. Election Day is Nov. 8. 

 News-Miner

When Bill Walker, an independent, and Les Gara, a Democrat, were asked for their No. 2 choice on the ranked choice voting ballot, the gubernatorial hopefuls pointed to each other.

Both have roots in Fairbanks. Walker was born here. When Gara moved to Alaska, it was to Fairbanks first.

