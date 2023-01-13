One of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent appointees is named in a complaint alleging campaign wrongdoing. An investigation into the complaint by the Alaska Public Offices Commission has stalled.
Brett Huber Sr. is a long-time policy and campaign advisor to Dunleavy. He started on Monday as the new chairman of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, an independent, quasi-judicial agency overseeing oil and gas drilling on state lands. The three-member panel issues permits. Huber has 30 years of oil and gas industry experience both inside and outside of government.
“I think I fit this well. I am excited about it,” he said.
Hanging over his head is a complaint made to the public offices commission in the run-up to the Nov. 8, 2022, state election.
The governor is accused of improperly mixing state business and campaign business. Huber has helped Dunleavy with both. The governor’s critics also say a pro-Dunleavy organization that hired Huber for political services is trying to keep the original source of its $3 million in income secret.
Huber has held a variety of roles in Dunleavy’s orbit, including campaign advisor, policy advisor, state contractor and as a contractor for an independent expenditure group, A Stronger Alaska, that supported Dunleavy’s reelection.
Both Huber and Dunleavy deny wrongdoing, according to their lawyer, Thomas Amodio.
Huber has fully cooperated with an investigation by the Alaska Public Offices Commission, including submitting to more than two hours of questioning.
“They are done with me,” he said. “I provided them with everything as soon as they asked for it.”
A paralegal with APOC said the investigation is stalled. The Republican Governors Association and A Stronger Alaska, financed by the Republican Governors Association, have rejected subpoenas.
Huber’s company, Strategic Synergies LLC, collected $34,500 from A Stronger Alaska for consulting and political support services between June 13 and Sept. 1, 2022, according to campaign finance records.
A Stronger Alaska received an electronic transfer of $3 million on Feb. 25, 2021, from the Republican Governors Association, records show.
Huber signed an agreement with the office of the governor in April of 2022 for professional services but said he canceled the contract on June 1.
He was briefly named as a treasurer with Dunleavy’s reelection campaign.
The campaign complaints were made by the Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the nonprofit 907 Initiative — both political advocacy groups. They are working with Scott Kendall, an attorney and former staffer for former Gov. Bill Walker, one of Dunleavy’s opponents in the 2022 governor’s race.
AKPIRG has previously accused the governor’s office of ethics violations when Dunleavy’s former chief of staff, the late Ben Stevens, left for a job at ConocoPhillips in 2021 and failed to submit a conflict of interest waiver.
They take issue with some of the governor’s practices, namely a practice of working with volunteer campaign advisors who sometimes collect a paycheck from the state of Alaska.
The groups hold that costs for staff time with the Dunleavy reelection campaign last year were unusually low for a gubernatorial campaign.
Huber called the accusations politically motivated and specious. He was frustrated. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.
