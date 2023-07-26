E-Bikes

Joel Buth, owner of Goldstream Sports, shows the control module and its variety of settings while going over the components of a Trek E-bike at his shop in Goldstream Valley.

News-MIner photo

 Eric Engman/News-MIner

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed House Bill 8 on July 21, which would have given local municipalities the power to regulate or expand the use of e-bikes, saying it created “unnecessary bureaucracy.”

In a statement, Dunleavy said he vetoed the bill because decisions on e-bikes should be left up to local communities — which is exactly what HB 8 does.

