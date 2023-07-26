Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed House Bill 8 on July 21, which would have given local municipalities the power to regulate or expand the use of e-bikes, saying it created “unnecessary bureaucracy.”
In a statement, Dunleavy said he vetoed the bill because decisions on e-bikes should be left up to local communities — which is exactly what HB 8 does.
HB 8 specifically defines e-bikes as a bicycle with an electric motor with no more than three wheels that stops providing electric assistance once the vehicle reaches 28 mph. The bill also gives municipalities the ability to regulate the use of e-bikes.
“During the consideration of this bill, we received no opposition from the administration and would have preferred that a dialogue had taken place prior to taking this action,” Rep. Ashley Carrick (D-Fairbanks), the bill’s sponsor, said in a news release.
HB 8 passed near-unanimously in both chambers, 18-1 in the Senate and 38-0 in the House with two legislators absent. The bill is the fourth policy bill vetoed by Dunleavy since he became governor.
Carrick said the Legislature may vote or override the governor’s veto — which requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers — at the beginning of the next legislative session.
