At the opening day of a sustainable energy conference in Anchorage, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill that will make it easier for Alaska communities to adopt micro-nuclear power.
“We must pursue all means to reduce reliance on volatile energy sources and this is a step in this process,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday.
The legislation aims to decrease the long regulatory process to bring micro-reactors online.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission must approve all nuclear reactors. The bill reduces the state’s permitting and siting requirements for the micro-reactors.
Previously, the Legislature had the authority to pick sites as “economically appropriate” for a reactor.
Advancements in technology are allowing for smaller reactors that are compact, factory built and can be transported by truck. The reactors have up to 5% of the power output of traditional nuclear power plants.
The bill defines a micro-reactor as an advanced nuclear fission reactor that generates no more than 50 megawatts of electricity.
Micro-nuclear reactors currently are not operating in the United States but a small number of micro-reactors are under development and expected to be ready for use within the next decade.
The technology is predicted to benefit remote communities where fueling an electric generator is expensive.
Military installations, mining operations and seafood processing plants are being considered as potential sites for micro-nuclear reactors as the technology advances.
A pilot project for a micro-nuclear reactor is planned for Eielson Air Force Base.
“This is an opportunity for us to take advantage of new technologies and new science,” Dunleavy said. “We will be an oil and gas giant for some time. But we also need to do everything we can to move forward on renewables.”
When the legislation was introduced in February, the governor’s office said: “The best way to describe this bill is that it ensures we’re keeping the door open to these new opportunities and indicates our willingness to work with stakeholders as this potentially game-changing technology continues to develop.”