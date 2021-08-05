Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office issued the following statement on Thursday, Aug. 5, about the governor's goals for an ad campaign to raise awareness about his amendment to protect the Permanent Fund dividend and Power Cost Equalization program in the state Constitution:
"This information effort is intended to educate Alaskans about Governor Dunleavy’s plan to constitutionally protect the Permanent Fund Dividend and the Power Cost Equalization – a proposal that should be placed on the ballot next November for Alaskans to decide the future of these critical programs.
"One of the basic functions of government is communication with constituents, and this effort is essential to educate Alaskans about the plan. The House Majority’s own poll said 67% of Alaskans who took it are unfamiliar with the Governor’s plan. Further, several members of the Legislature urged Governor Dunleavy to educate Alaskans about his proposal.
"Governor Dunleavy believes that Alaska must secure its fiscal future, and the first step to achieving this goal is to constitutionally protect the Permanent Fund, the PFD, and Power Cost Equalization. But government cannot solve this issue alone. It was through the people of Alaska in 1976 who chose to protect Alaska’s resource wealth for the future generations that allows us to have this conversation today.
"The situation is no different in 2021, and the Governor strongly believes the people must be part of the conversation and solution to the most crucial decision facing the state since the creation of the Permanent Fund over forty years ago. That is the purpose of the information effort.
"This information effort includes advertising placement of in-house produced ads by the Office of the Governor. This is funded by the Office of Governor and is in line of things done by previous administrations."