Democrat Maxine Dibert and Republican Frank Tomaszewski defeated two Interior incumbents and will represent Fairbanks in the Legislature after second-choice votes were tabulated Wednesday by the Alaska Division of Elections.

They will join Republican Will Stapp and Democrat Ashley Carrick as Fairbanks’ freshman class of lawmakers.

