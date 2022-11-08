The federal government announced that it is monitoring today’s election in Alaska to make sure federal voting rights laws are followed at four sites in Kusilvak, Bethel, Dillingham and Sitka.

The U.S. Department of Justice has monitored certain polling places since the 1964 Voting Rights Act was passed. Personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ offices will conduct the monitoring.

