Two Democrats, Sen. Scott Kawasaki and Maxine Dibert, hoping to represent downtown Fairbanks in the state Legislature widened their leads. A third Democrat, Rep. Grier Hopkins, who is seeking reelection in a district stretching across the city to the north, also benefited from the latest round of ballots counted on Tuesday.

Hopkins carved into his opponent’s lead, reducing it to 444 votes from 537 votes.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.