Two Democrats, Sen. Scott Kawasaki and Maxine Dibert, hoping to represent downtown Fairbanks in the state Legislature widened their leads. A third Democrat, Rep. Grier Hopkins, who is seeking reelection in a district stretching across the city to the north, also benefited from the latest round of ballots counted on Tuesday.
Hopkins carved into his opponent’s lead, reducing it to 444 votes from 537 votes.
The Alaska Division of Elections posted the updated results at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. They reflect the processing of absentee, early and questioned ballots. Final results from the 2022 state elections will be known on Nov. 23, the deadline for ballots arriving by mail.
At least three of 12 Interior Alaska legislative races appear to be close.
Kawasaki expanded his lead over Republican opponent Jim Matherly to 692 votes after grabbing 309 more votes in the latest count.
A third candidate, Republican Alex Jafre, holds 517 votes, an unknown number of which could be redistributed to those voters’ second-choice candidates.
To win, a candidate must receive 50% of the vote plus one.
Kawasaki has 51% of the vote currently, up from 49% last week. Matherly’s results put him at 42%.
District P covers downtown Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright and a chunk of neighborhoods along the Richardson Highway en route to North Pole.
Dibert had led incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon by 718 votes last week and boosted her lead over the Republican to 953 votes in the latest ballot count.
Kelly Nash, a constitutional conservative, holds 1,012 votes, which could go to LeBon, though Nash has said that she discouraged her supporters from ranking other candidates.
House District 31 encompasses downtown Fairbanks, a chunk of the south side and the Aurora Subdivision.
Dibert has 49% of the vote compared with LeBon at almost 30% and Nash with 21%, according to the updated results.
The math in this race favors Republican challenger Frank Tomaszewski, but Hopkins wants every vote counted before conceding.
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Tomaszewski had 49% of the vote, Hopkins was at 43% and Republican Nate DeMars laid claim to 8%.
DeMars reportedly encouraged his voters to rank Tomaszewski second.
This is a newly-formed legislative district that includes Salcha, Eielson Air Force Base, Two Rivers and neighborhoods off the Steese Highway and Farmers Loop Road.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.