Editor’s note: North Pole City Council candidate Larry Terch III did not respond to the candidate survey or requests for an interview and photograph.
Ellen Glab moved to North Pole in September 2021 with her husband and children following her husband’s change in position with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Glab spent seven years as a city clerk for the city of Hume, Missouri, where she learned the ins and outs of city government. In 2022, Glab started working for the city of North Pole as their human resources generalist, and left to run for city council.
Glab thinks the top three most pressing issues in North Pole are a lack of transparency, water and sewer infrastructure, and the need to work with community partners.
If elected, her priorities would be to re-evaluating city code so both city staff and residents bring their concerns to the council, outreach programs for lower income families and senior citizens, assistance with fuel costs, and improving communication between the council and residents.
Glab has five kids, and coaches a flag football team. Her family enjoys spending time outdoors, including hunting, fishing, berry picking, and canning.
In your mind, what are the biggest priorities for use of tax dollars?
I believe that the tax dollars should be put back into the City of North Pole programs. If possible they would be better used for improving our city and increasing education programs where the district has needed to make cuts. The city is also in need of many repairs that would also benefit from better use of funds than it has currently been working under and has been distracted by projects unnecessarily.
What role should NP have in planning the growth in the area?
The North Pole should be working with its residents to encourage growth and increase our ability to provide for our community. We should be working towards affordable housing that is safe and encourages new residents to the area. Too often the personal opinions of the administration have played into account when taking steps towards growth for the City of North Pole.
What are you thoughts on the proposed combined power and heating plant?
Though the Combined Heat and Power Plant is a wonderful idea it has failed to show an overall improvement for all of the residents of the North Pole. Yes, it would benefit the city by lowering the city’s cost after the cost has been recouped for the construction of this facility. It would also only provide power and heat to a limited amount of residents. It would not benefit the majority of our lower-income homes by providing them with a lower-cost heat alternative. This is a costly project that has yet to receive funding and no finalized plans have been brought to public attention.
How do you think Three Bears will influence future growth?
I believe that Three Bears will greatly benefit the North Pole by bringing in an alternative well-liked store and helping to improve the economic needs of the City. This will help North Pole by increasing tax dollars that can be used for improvements within the city. This will also hopefully entice other businesses to the area making the city of North Pole more capable of providing the needs of our community.