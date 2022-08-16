Voters head to the polls today

Voters across Alaska head to the polls today to vote in the state primary for the state's highest offices, as well as to decide who will finish out the late Rep. Don Young's term in 2022.

 News-Miner file photo

Polls are open today across Alaska with voters deciding who will finish Don Young’s term in the U.S. House, as well as the candidates who move on to the general election for Legislature, governor and Congress.

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m. but the winner will not be determined until after all mail-in ballots are counted. The last day the Alaska Division of Elections will accept mail-in ballots is Aug. 31.

