Fairbanks state Sen. Scott Kawasaki and Rep. Maxine Dibert spoke to constituent concerns about education, the budget, revenue, housing availability and affordability, and defined benefit retirement plans during a busy town hall on Saturday afternoon.
The two politicos said they plan to bring constituent concerns to their weekly meetings with Interior delegates and their working groups in Juneau.
Kawasaki said he’s part of a bipartisan working group in which nine Democrats and eight Republicans leave their partisan hats at the door and hammer out issues. Dibert said she’s part of the large freshman working group that meets once a week.
Dibert said she’s been working on a long-term fiscal plan, education, child care and mental health care. Kawasaki said he’s focused on public safety, health and welfare, construction and education.
Dibert said that the House plans to pass the budget to the Senate this week.
“We don’t have a lot of say on what changes because we don’t have a lot of revenue,” Kawasaki said. He explained that revenue is not consistent due to changing oil prices and barrels.
The two mentioned House Bill 153, recently introduced by Rep. Cliff Groh, that would raise the maximum mill rate for oil and gas property taxes. Residents brainstormed other means of revenue, like income taxes and sales taxes.
One man in the crowd encouraged the legislators look into investing in innovative revenue opportunities. Kawasaki said that the University of Alaska Fairbanks has a new drone program and the half of the Cold Climate Housing Research Center is dedicated to the renewable energy lab.
Many constituents brought up concerns regarding funding for education and the Base Student Allowance (BSA). “We want to see education funded properly,” Kawasaki said.
On the defined benefit retirement plan front, Kawasaki said it hasn’t been updated since 2006. He said he hopes that retirement for public employees would encourage people to come to Alaska to work and stay longer.
Tim Doran, a Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education member, said that local school districts appreciate one-time funding but can’t use it effectively. “Schools are really in a bind,” he said. “We need investment in public education across the state.”
The delegates explained that charter schools are publicly funded and private schools are privately funded.
One woman said she is concerned about the student count date, which is at the end of October. She said that if students from rural communities start going to boarding school at the beginning of the school year but leave after the student count date, the rural school districts go without funding. The legislators said they could bring up changing the student count date to better reflect the number of students.
Residents also brought up the issue of affordable and available housing in the Fairbanks area. Kawasaki said that the Alaska State Home Building Association wants to build more housing and Fairbanks has land, but they’re having a hard time getting capital.
One man said he wants to see the Department of Transportation invest in maintenance. He said that it’s tough to be a pedestrian in Fairbanks during the winter and that he’s concerned that the DOT plans to add 11-miles of passing lanes to the Richardson Highway. Kawasaki agreed that the delegates recognize the need for maintenance funds.
One man suggested that they build signs along the highways coming into town displaying the 11 years the UAF rifle team won the NCAA Rifle Championships. Kawasaki said each sign costs about $15,000, and Dibert suggested banners across bridges.
Paul Adasiak said he is “concerned about the perils that secular multi-racial democracy is in in the United States,” and asked what the legislators are doing to protect the lives of transgender and gender nonconforming people whose lives are at risk. Kawasaki said he thinks Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s parental rights bill won’t go anywhere in the Senate. The delegates said that House Bill 99, a bill that would guarantee that housing is covered under anti-discrimination laws, is working its way through the House.
