Fairbanks state Sen. Scott Kawasaki and Rep. Maxine Dibert spoke to constituent concerns about education, the budget, revenue, housing availability and affordability, and defined benefit retirement plans during a busy town hall on Saturday afternoon.

The two politicos said they plan to bring constituent concerns to their weekly meetings with Interior delegates and their working groups in Juneau.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com