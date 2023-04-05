The Alaska House of Representatives approved an amendment Wednesday in a 23-17 vote that ties $175 million in one-time education funding to a successful draw on the Constitutional Budget Reserve, just days after a 39-1 vote to support the extra money.
The motion, made by Nome Republican Rep. Neal Foster, prompted Alaska House Minority members to briefly walk out in protest, bringing the meeting to a halt.
The action prompted House staff to conduct a search of the building and the surrounding area to find missing members, said House Speaker Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla). She cited Section 180 of the Mason’s Legislative Manual, which can compel attendance in the case of a lack of quorum.
The House on Monday had adopted an amendment to the main House budget bill that would afford one-time funding worth $175 million.
Foster made the proposal, saying his amendment provides the House with options while hammering out a long-term fiscal plan.
Drawing on the $2.3 billion reserve would be needed in order to balance a $580 million deficit as the budget stands now, House minority members noted.
House Minority Leader Rep. Calvin Schrage (N/A-Anchorage), from the floor, said he did not know where his members were as of 1:24 p.m. but objected to the ruling.
“I know my members are committed to finding a path forward for stakeholders, members of this Legislature and the administration to ensure we get education funding in order into this budget in a way school districts can depend on,” Schrage said.
He added their absence wasn’t dilatory but a way to look for an equitable solution.
Rep. Bryce Edgmon called into question Schrage’s leadership of the minority and agreed with recalling the House minority members.
“I’m very confident that when the dust settles on this, we will all agree that we need to increase the BSA,” Edgmon said.
Rep. Donna Mears (D-Anchorage) posted via Facebook that the absence was intentional.
“The House majority this morning is holding funding for Alaska public schools hostage to force the House Coalition to endorse their irresponsible spending plan,” Mears posted. “I’m committed to do everything in my power to fight for our kids, so today my Coalition colleagues and I walked out.”
The House reconvened at 3 p.m. with minority members returning, but they were displeased with the extensive CBR and its education role.
Several Republicans favored the amendment, including Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks), who spoke in favor of it.
“It’s a prudent thing to do when faced with deficits,” Stapp said. “If we are going to move forward in good faith, we should do so prudently.”
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) said the practice isn’t new and has been ongoing since the CBR’s inception. “It’s unfortunately a common thing and part of negotiations in this room,” Prax said. “We just have to work our way through it.”
House minority leaders, mostly Democrats, balked at the transfer and called it fiscally irresponsible.
DeLena Johnson (R-Anchorage) supported the amendment. Johnson was the original sponsor to add $175 million in additional one-time funding on Monday.
“We are not playing games with education … The House majority is here to do business,” Johnson said. “I want the record to [be] clear that we are here to pass this funding for education.”
Ashley Carrick (D-Fairbanks) and Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) said the transfer would drastically draw down the budget reserve, which stands at $2.3 billion.
“It is the equivalent of Alaska’s fiscal plan,” Carrick said, adding that the House Majority chose to reject other options that would generate revenue or establish a fiscal plan.
“We [House minority members] understand this ties up and avoids asking the question of how to adequately fund education,” Carrick said.
A series of other amendments addressing how much would be drawn from the CBR for education was tabled, despite House minority opposition that the amendments quashed debate. Various attempts were made, as well, to take up previous amendments, only to be ruled out of order.
At certain points Schrage, the House minority leader, tried to have amendment-makers explain their motions, only to be ruled out of order by the House speaker. The House eventually agreed to adjourn.