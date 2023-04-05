The state Capitol building in Juneau

The state Capitol building in Juneau. News-Miner file photo.

The Alaska House of Representatives approved an amendment Wednesday in a 23-17 vote that ties $175 million in one-time education funding to a successful draw on the Constitutional Budget Reserve, just days after a 39-1 vote to support the extra money.

The motion, made by Nome Republican Rep. Neal Foster, prompted Alaska House Minority members to briefly walk out in protest, bringing the meeting to a halt.

