Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads the race for campaign donations with less than a month to go before the Alaska primary. But former Gov. Bill Walker and former state lawmaker Les Gara are pulling in close behind in dollars raised, according to newly released state finance reports.
While Dunleavy, a Republican, and Walker, an independent, both drew six-figure support from some wealthy backers, Gara’s campaign had more donations from Alaska voters than the other two candidates.
Fundraising by the three far exceeded challengers in a crowded field of 10 candidates, according to reports from the Alaska Public Offices Commission for Feb. 2-July 15.
The Dunleavy campaign raised $925,380 for the six-month time period. Walker was a close second with $831,896. Gara followed with $575,410.
"I appreciate the support of everyone who recognizes that Alaska is at the forefront of issues that matter not just to us, but to all Americans, especially energy independence, national security and leading the fight against extremist policies coming from Washington, D.C.," Dunleavy said about the fundraising results.
The three candidates were just about even with the amount of cash on hand. Dunleavy’s campaign reported $768,263, Walker $751,299 and Gara $655,876.
“Heidi and I are very encouraged by our fundraising numbers. We have held dozens of fundraisers from Nome to Fairbanks to Ketchikan, with hundreds of Alaskan cohosts. That’s why more than 90 percent of our donations came from Alaskans,” Walker told the News-Miner late Thursday.
Charlie Pierce was the nearest rival to the top three in contributions. The Republican mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough raised $64,193 and has $21,897 in cash on hand during the reporting period.
Alaska’s nonpartisan primary election is Aug. 16. Voters will choose one candidate from the field of 10 with the four frontrunners who collect the most votes moving on to the November general election. The winner will be decided under the state’s new system of ranked-choice voting.
Large donors for Dunleavy and Walker
Dunleavy and Walker both drew three donations of $100,000 or more to their respective campaigns.
Francis Dunleavy — the governor’s brother and a retired Texas energy executive — gave $200,000 to support Dunleavy's re-election.
Robert Penney of Anchorage, a long-time supporter and associate of the governor, wrote a campaign a check for $100,000 on June 3. Penney backed Dunleavy’s first campaign in 2018 with more than $300,000. The donation later came under scrutiny after Penney’s grandson received a contract for $8,000 a month with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. The contract was later withdrawn.
Armand Brachman, a managing partner with a Minnesota-based real estate company, wrote a check for $100,000 to the campaign on July 8. Brachman leads Dominium Development and Acquisitions, which buys and manages holdings across the U.S.
Walker’s campaign also received three major donations in late spring. The contributions, each for $100,000, were from Carroll Jason, whose company makes software for stock trading; New York author and activist Kathryn Murdoch, and Greg Orman, who supports candidates running as independents.
Contributions to Gara’s campaign largely ranged between $10 and $1,000.
Gara noted that the $575,000 in total his campaign raised for the most recent reporting period is the sum of thousands of small donations. They included a $10 donation from Anchorage schoolteacher Barbara Clark, $50 from Wasilla social worker Dawn Adams, and $50 from Hugh Richards, a retiree in Fairbanks.
“We don’t have any Murdochs or Minnesota real estate executives writing big checks,” Gara said Thursday evening. “We’ve run the strongest grassroots campaign of anyone.”
Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information on Friday, July 22.