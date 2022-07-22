Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.