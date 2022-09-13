A bill that would have raised the minimum smoking age from 19 to 21 and raised taxes on e-cigarette products that contained nicotine was voted down by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday.

Senate Bill 45, sponsored by Alaska Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, would institute a 35% wholesale tax on e-cigarette products, such as vaping pens. They are exempt from the state’s tobacco taxes, though various municipalities have their own levied taxes on the product.

