Gov. Mike Dunleavy enters his second term with the goal of moving Alaska into a position to be first in several things, including an affordable place to live for young families and new parents. He also wants to bolster the state’s economy by embracing a carbon sequestration concept that he says could add billions to Alaska’s coffers over the next few decades.
The News-Miner editorial staff sat down with the governor Friday during his visit to the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He touched on a number of topics, including his proposed carbon management policy, Alaska’s emerging fentanyl problem and his plans to make Alaska the most “pro-life” and “pro-people” state in the union.
The interview is presented here in a Q&A format with minimal editing for clarity.
News-Miner: What is one unanswered prayer that you hope for the state?
Dunleavy: That’s a tough one, right? We get back to the idea that Alaska is truly north of the future, and that Alaskans say ‘yes’ to opportunity as opposed to thinking opportunity may be something that gores their ox. There’s too much ‘no.’ No trucks on the road from Tetlin to Fort Knox, no West Susitna Access Road, no Ambler Road, no King Cove Road. No timber, no logging in the Tongas. No this, no that.
News-Miner: How do you change that?
Dunleavy: We used to come here to create your dream. And I think we need to get back to that. That would be my biggest part, because if we do that, then we have a future. Unless we invent a brand new economic system pretty darn quickly here. Automation will save us for a little bit of time. But this is a new frontier. We’ve never faced anything like this before. So I need Alaska to say yes to everything. Yes. To more people, yes. To immigrants, yes. To families, yes. To opportunity, or were a dying concern.
Carbon policy
News-Miner: If you could give lawmakers one piece of legislation to work on, what would it be?
Dunleavy: It would be the carbon bills. Because it’ll open up a whole new revenue stream, to deal with addictions and deal with daycare and all other the things we’re talking about.
News-Miner: Let’s talk about carbon management legislation. How will that work?
Dunleavy: So carbon is a real thing. It’s Co2. A number of scientists and policy makers believe too much of it in the atmosphere is not good because they believe it will increase the temperature of the earth and throw things off balance. So they’re willing to pay, whether it’s through a tax or a voluntary type of credit paid to reduce carbon in the air and sequester it, either in things like trees or underground in caverns or through seaweed. An approach to seaweed is where they sink the seaweed in deep seas.
News-Miner: How do you explain to Joe Consumer?
Dunleavy: It’s a tough one to get your arms around because it doesn’t make sense. It’s not oil, it’s not minerals, which is we have the resource and we sever it. What this is, is we are handling carbon for companies and brokerage houses. We will handle it in Alaska’s trees. We will manage those trees to take as much carbon as possible, but that does not preclude timber and lumbering. Some of those trees will have to be taken down because you want to sequester the carbon in things like houses and furniture.
News-Miner: Who is interested?
Dunleavy: We’ve been approached by more than one outfit to seriously consider getting in the carbon market first starting with trees. And they have talked about, the possibility of money coming to the state in the hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars a year for years and years and years.
News-Miner: How would it work for Alaska’s forests?
Dunleavy: They would want to set up contracts for that. So for the average person, what they need to understand is we have 40, roughly 43 million acres of forest land that belongs to the state. A good part of those trees are carbon, this carbon tax, cap and trade and transfer credits. Contracts would be signed with the state of Alaska in which those trees would be managed in a manner. would intake as much and hold as much carbon as possible.
Alaska as a ‘pro-life state’
News-Miner: The pro-life statement from the State of the State address, there are two ways you can interpret that. You can look at it very broad. Pro-life is going to make it easier to bring families up and make it easier to live here. Or you can interpret it as the abortion battle. Did you purposefully leave it broad?
Dunleavy: I want people to engage themselves and each other on the question of what does pro-life really mean? At the same time, what does pro-choice really mean? And how is pro-abortion different than pro-choice? And how is pro-life different from anti-abortion? It’s gonna be an interesting conversation because there are some folks that are anti-abortion, but aren’t necessarily pro-life. And there are some folks that are pro-abortion that aren’t necessarily pro-choice.
News-Miner: And if it does?
Dunleavy: If they don’t, it is going to kind of further clarify where people are. And I think you will see some people that may have been lumped into the pro-choice category, separate out between pro-abortion and an anti-choice, and some maybe on the pro-life side, separate up between anti-abortion and pro-life.
News-Miner: You mentioned bringing people to Alaska as another approach.
Dunleavy: We gotta get back to building a state. And the way you build a state is you start seeing young people, you start seeing kids fill our schools, you encourage immigration to the state of Alaska. I still talk to people that say “We don’t want people here” because they think it’s more for them. It’s a dying proposition. We were able to get 1000 Ukrainians in this state here in the past year and a half. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I, quite honestly, think the US has to reform its immigration approach. You’re gonna need immigration. And you’re gonna need, people coming to Alaska.
News-Miner: Let’s scoot back to the bigger pro-life, pro-family picture and get people to Alaska. How do you do that when our cost of living is more expensive than other states? We can’t regulate the market to that effect.
Dunleavy: Short term, you could affect policy by looking at interest rates for homes for young people with families. You can look at what we do for seniors in some of the property taxes and property tax exemptions and provide that for young people with families that are starting out.
News-Miner: What about the cost of housing?
Dunleavy: We could come up with all kinds of policies in which that wood would be cheaper for Alaskans than any wood you could find Outside. That could help lower the cost for housing. We have tremendous amounts of land. We could have programs in which the state froze land into the deal. That land is then deducted from the cost for young folks coming up with families. So between interest rates and property tax approaches you could reduce the short term, you could reduce the cost of housing for people.
News-Miner: And long term solutions?
Dunleavy: Long term things we can put in place. We just announced in State of the State that we’re gonna extend our postpartum Medicaid for mothers from 60 days to 12 months. We have to create an Alaska for families and a long term concern. Our current resource approach is really just to sever the resource and ship it out of state.
Education
News-Miner: Your background is in education and it’s going to be a big conversation in the legislature. There’s also been talk about increasing the base student allocation. Any thoughts on that?
Dunleavy: We’re going have to look at funding, but we’re going have to look at outcomes. And we’re going have to look at how we deal with a shrinking population in terms of how we educate kids. If we don’t talk about all three, we’re going to fail education because just putting money into it without discussions on outcomes in mathematics or reading, or how we deal with changing ways to educate kids, especially in a shrinking climate. If we don’t have those three discussions all at once and move bills that incorporate the best ideas and policies of all three of those strands in education, we’re going to be talking about education forever.
News-Miner: How do you focus on outcomes?
Dunleavy: A larger and growing group wants to talk about outcomes. What do we want our kids to be able to do in the next five, 10, 15, 25 years? What will the world look like? And are we prepared to prepare our kids to meet that world? That’s a discussion that needs to happen. Oftentimes, people don’t want to have that. They just want to have the money discussion. And then of course the demographics. How do we educate kids? Are they all gonna be in neighborhood schools? Are we gonna have small schools, large schools? Are we gonna consolidate schools? We know that we could do a better job teaching your kids how to read and do math. We just have to accept that and then start to design programs and demand that there is the performance and the accountability that goes along with it.
Drugs
News-Miner: Fentanyl has exploded as a problem. In Massachusetts, a Republican just tried to introduce a bill that’s out there now to give a life sentence to dealers. What would be your feeling in terms of combating this epidemic?
Dunleavy: We’re going to introduce a bill on second-degree murder for anyone dealing with, especially fentanyl, but any drug they peddle that they know could injure or kill an Alaskan. They’ll be facing 99 years in prison.
News-Miner: What about victims or substance abusers?
Dunleavy: For the drug user, we’re going to do everything we can to help them with, getting hooked up with clinics. We’ll have discussions with the legislature on what that will look like, for that type of approach to treatment.
News-Miner: What about supply?
Dunleavy: We seem to be interdicting millions of doses of this stuff that would kill God knows how many people. We’re gonna continue to try and have a conversation with the federal government that having open borders and having this stuff just come in by the truckload isn’t necessarily good for the United States. We’ve increased our police presence across the board focused on sexual assault and domestic violence, but also on interdicting the drugs. So we’re just gonna keep building upon that, building upon that squeezing the supply and helping people get off of the addiction.