Gov. Mike Dunleavy enters his second term with the goal of moving Alaska into a position to be first in several things, including an affordable place to live for young families and new parents. He also wants to bolster the state’s economy by embracing a carbon sequestration concept that he says could add billions to Alaska’s coffers over the next few decades.

The News-Miner editorial staff sat down with the governor Friday during his visit to the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He touched on a number of topics, including his proposed carbon management policy, Alaska’s emerging fentanyl problem and his plans to make Alaska the most “pro-life” and “pro-people” state in the union.

