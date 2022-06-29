Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the fiscal 2023 budget Tuesday, which will deliver a $3,200 Permanent Fund dividend and keep spending down by 10% over fiscal 2019 in all departments except public safety and education.
The $14.4 billion budget replenishes the state’s primary savings account — the constitutional budget reserve — with $1.6 billion in surplus dollars from higher energy royalties and oil revenues to the state. The windfall brings the state’s primary savings account to $3 billion.
“This budget hits all the major points that budgets should hit — no new taxes, lots of savings and lots of investments in the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said at a press conference in Anchorage.
The governor noted that the PFD of $3,200 is the highest in Alaska history. For a qualifying family of five, the dividend payout will total $16,000. The governor’s office said the distribution plan will be announced soon.
“Families need help now with rampant inflation, record-high fuel costs, and the economic damage caused by the pandemic,” Dunleavy said.
After the press conference, Senate Democrats called on Dunleavy to disperse the PFD soon to help Alaskans deal with higher gasoline prices at the pump. The PFD is usually paid out in October.
“Every aspect of our lives is becoming increasingly expensive, much of which is due to global events. These factors outside of Alaskans' daily lives are impacting them where it hurts the most — their wallets,” Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks said. “We have the ability to provide needed relief now, and Alaskans deserve it.”
Dunleavy’s fourth budget signing
Describing the fiscal 2023 operating and capital budgets as a blueprint for Alaska’s priorities, Dunleavy noted that this is the fourth spending plan that he has signed into law.
“This operating budget takes debt off the books, and it improves our credit rating,” Dunleavy said. “It strikes the right balance by continuing my administration’s commitment to rebuilding state services like public safety while holding spending in check, adding to our savings, and pointing the economy in the right direction.”
The budget also includes $400 million in line-item vetoes, which the governor’s office said was done with a focus on keeping and building on essential state services.
“His objective was to preserve the temporary surplus from higher oil revenues to the greatest extent possible,” the governor’s office said in a prepared statement.
Democratic Sen. Tom Begich of Anchorage noted that the vetoes included several priorities of Alaska Senate Democrats, such as fully funding the Alaska Long Trail, from Seward to Fairbanks; supporting public broadcasting; and $27 million for deferred maintenance at the University of Alaska.
“It is unfortunate that not all priorities were funded. Projects like fully funding the Alaska Long Trail and services like public broadcasting did not survive the governor’s red pen,” Begich said. “These are widely popular projects and services that Alaskans have come to rely on.”
“Although I was disappointed that there were vetoes to projects and grants that really matter to Alaskans, I was pleased that the governor agreed with the work our coalition did in crafting a budget that prioritizes funding education, public safety, other essential services, and that puts money towards savings,” said House Majority Leader Louise Stutes.
Special initiatives outlined
But Dunleavy and several government leaders outlined special initiatives emphasized in the fiscal 2023 spending plan that include hiring more staff to solve cases of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
“This budget without a doubt will save lives,” said Ann Sears, a former state trooper appointed as Alaska's first dedicated investigator of missing and murdered indigenous people.
She emphasized that Alaskans “should have faith” that criminal cases in Alaska will be investigated fully regardless of where people live or who they are.
Sears — who was the first Alaska Native woman to serve as a state trooper — said a big part of her new position is to build trust and “bridge the gap between law enforcement and our vibrant Alaska Native communities.”
Overall the new budget — which goes into effect July 1 — authorizes hiring 10 additional Alaska state and wildlife troopers and 10 village public safety officers.
Officers also will see salary increases and assistance with housing in rural areas. There are additional funds for hiring more criminal prosecutors and support staff.
“We have invested a lot in public safety,” Dunleavy said. “It is important that we make Alaska as safe as possible.”
Other budget highlights include:
• $117 million for education, including Dunleavy’s Alaska Reads Act, a new program for primary grade students that involves testing, intervention and more resources for struggling schools.
• $1.2 billion in forward funding for K-12 education for fiscal year 2024.
• Relief for local taxpayers through funding school bond debt reimbursement.
• UA research dollars in areas that span drone technology, critical minerals mapping, heavy oil and marine farming.
• $23 million for refurbishing Moore and Bartlett residence hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
• $20 million to upgrade the public-facing computer system across the University of Alaska system.
• $117.3 million in state and federal funds for the Village Safe Water Program, which pays for clean drinking water and sanitation systems in rural communities.
• Payoff of oil tax credits that represented debt from a previous administration.
“We are in better shape today than when I first came into office,” Dunleavy said. “This budget adds certainty to an uncertain world right now. We wanted to make sure we transferred money to folks and the municipalities.”