Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign announced that he will participate in five public debates, including a Sept. 21 forum in Fairbanks.
He has turned down invitations to multiple other debates and is refusing some requests to answer policy questions in writing, due in part to demands on his time.
“He does have a full-time job,” campaign manager Andy Jensen said during an interview last month.
The Republican incumbent was absent from the Golden Days parade in Fairbanks and from at least three forums or debates held since last November.
Dunleavy refused to answer a candidate questionnaire from the Juneau-based Alaska Beacon, which operates a state news website and published a transcript from a telephone interview alongside written answers from others candidates, including top contenders former Gov. Bill Walker, former state Rep. Les Gara and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
Complex issues do not always lend themselves to brief answers in writing, Jensen said.
“General interview requests, we haven’t turned anybody down, and we have not put any preconditions on interviews,” he said. “We are very comfortable sitting down and talking about policy face-to-face.”
Dunleavy faces nine challengers in the Aug. 16 primary election in which the top four voter-getters of any political party advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
The debate schedule was decided on with the goal to be inclusive, according to the Dunleavy campaign.
“The debates we’ve selected were chosen to reach the most Alaskans across the political spectrum representing as many interests as possible,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “Although it isn’t possible to accept each invitation, I appreciate every opportunity to share my vision for Alaska and I hope that my fellow Alaskans will be able to join me in person or online at these upcoming events.”
The first debate on Sept. 1 is being hosted by the Alaska Oil & Gas Association. The Sept. 21 forum in Fairbanks is being hosted by the Alaska Chamber.
On Oct. 11, Dunleavy is scheduled to appear at a Resource Development Council for Alaska debate. The final debates are on Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 and are being hosted by media organizations and by the Alaska Federation of Natives, according to Dunleavy’s campaign.
The governor has been invited to more than a dozen debates and forums.
Debates and forums that have taken place without the incumbent candidate include those hosted by the Alaska Municipal League, the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference and the Alaska Black Caucus.
The campaign’s stance on written answers to questions
Candidate questionnaires are commonly passed out to political hopefuls at election time to share their policy positions in their own words. Answers are published so voters can compare them.
Jensen said the Dunleavy campaign prefers spoken interviews but will provide written answers to questions on a case-by-case basis.
“We feel that many of these issues, they are complex issues that don’t always lend themselves to either yes or no or limited amounts of space,” the campaign manager said. “We are absolutely open to giving access to anybody who asks. To my knowledge, we have not turned down any interviews.”
What if the campaign dislikes a reporter’s recap of Dunleavy’s policy statements? The campaign would then release a transcript of the full interview, Jensen said.
“It is simply our desire to address these complicated issues through an interview format,” he said.
