Former President Donald Trump will rally for the Alaska candidates he is endorsing at a July 9 event in Anchorage, Trump’s political action committee announced.
Trump will speak at the Alaska Airlines Center on behalf of U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican running for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski.
The day-long event starts at 6 a.m. for people to line up to attend. There will be live entertainment followed by remarks from the former president and other speakers who have yet to be announced.
Entertainment is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., with pre-program speakers delivering remarks starting at 1 p.m. Trump is scheduled to come on stage in the late afternoon.
The public is asked to get advance tickets for the free event by going to www.donaldjtrump.com/events.
Trump’s endorsements of Alaska candidates have drawn national attention after he pledged to support Murkowski’s opponent in response to Murkowski's vote to impeach him in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.
“It will be a great honor to welcome President Trump to Alaska for what will be the greatest attended political event in our state’s history. When President Trump endorsed me last summer, we planned this incredible rally, and now it’s just weeks away,” Tshibaka said in a press statement.
Trump also announced his support of Dunleavy’s bid for a second term in office, with the condition that the governor not endorse Murkowski. Murkowski has served in the U.S. Senate for 20 years.
"The campaign is still in the process of learning details about the event," Andrew Jensen, Dunleavy's campaign spokesman, said Wednesday.
In the U.S. House race, Palin is one of three candidates running to complete the unfinished term of Rep. Don Young, who died unexpectedly in March. She also is running in the regular primary for the next two-year term to fill Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House.
The special general election to finish Young's term, as well as the regular primary election for the next two-year U.S. House term, will both take place on Aug. 16.