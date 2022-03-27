Two weeks ago, Alaska leaders issued a flurry of news releases calling for a moratorium on state motor fuel taxes as prices at the gas pump skyrocketed. What happened next was ... well, not much.
While the governor supports the suspension and the Alaska State Senate unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution calling for the tax to be temporarily halted, some in the Alaska State House think a freeze on the 8-cent state tax on motor fuels is trivial and amounts to political pandering. A bill identified as the vehicle for the tax relief is stuck in the House Rules Committee.
Since the 1970s, a tax of 8 cents per gallon has been levied on all motor fuel sold or transferred within Alaska. Smaller taxes are levied on fuel for aircraft and watercraft. Alaska has the lowest tax on gasoline in the United States.
“I understand the sentiment to want to lower gas prices, but eight cents doesn’t make much of an impact when gas is approaching $5 per gallon,” Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, wrote in an email. “That said, I think the repeal will likely pass. It’s an election year, and repealing the tax is politically expedient.”
House Bill 104 is sponsored by Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage. As written, it proposes a slight bump to the refined fuels surcharge, a wholesale tax, from less than a penny to 1½ cents. Alaska leaders have an understanding that the legislation would be amended to suspend motor fuels taxes through June 30, 2023, once it goes on the House floor.
Average prices for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. have been at record highs for weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Josephson, who supports the moratorium, said the House is currently busy working on the state budget, and he thinks a suspension on motor fuels taxes will be taken up at a later time.
“It has legs,” said the lawmaker, who returned a call from the State Capitol Building in Juneau. “There are a million moving pieces in this building.”
Talk in the House
Most members of the Alaska House of Representatives who responded to inquiries by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner said they would support a suspension on Alaska motor fuel taxes, but it’s not clear if the idea has support from a majority of lawmakers. What is clear is that the proposal has both bipartisan support and bipartisan criticism.
David Eastman is a Republican member of the House representing Wasilla.
“I see House Bill 104 mostly as a distraction,” he said. “I think the best thing we can do is distribute the (Alaska Permanent Fund) dividends that the state owes to the people. I think that would be much more meaningful and helpful to Alaskans at this time.”
Zack Fields is a House Democrat representing Anchorage. He said suspending motor fuel taxes is shortsighted. Oil prices will drop again one day, he said. The state will face fiscal challenges and, “Do we want to make it worse?” Fields added that freezing the tax won’t guarantee the price of gasoline goes down.
“Cutting the gas tax will not save consumers one penny unless we force the refiners and the sellers of the fuel to pass those savings onto consumers, which is going to be quite an exercise in oversight to make sure they do that,” Fields said. “We need to make sure that every cent of that ends up in consumers’ pockets.”
Several states have moved to pause taxes on gasoline, including Connecticut, Maryland, Georgia and California. The national average cost for a gallon of gasoline was $4.20 as of Friday, according to the American Automobile Association. Gasoline in Fairbanks was going for $4.59 to $4.89 per gallon as of Friday afternoon, according to the website gasbuddy.com.
Lawmakers who were reached and said they would support freezing motor fuel taxes were Rep. David Nelson, R-Anchorage; Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole; Rep. George Rauscher, R-Sutton; Rep. Christopher Kurka, R-Wasilla; Rep. Tom McKay, R-Anchorage; and Rep. Laddie Shaw, R-Anchorage.
Rauscher has an amendment ready to propose the moratorium once House Bill 104 gets to the House floor, he said.
On March 11, Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for the House to act on freezing motor fuel taxes. His press office was contacted on Tuesday asking if the governor would take any further action. Deputy Press Secretary Shannon Mason responded: “Bills live in the Rules Committee until they are scheduled for the floor. Until then, it’s up to the Rules chair, Rep. (Bryce) Edgmon, and the sponsor, Rep. Josephson, to work out their timeline. The House also requires a chit sheet, needing at least 21 signatures from Representatives agreeing to bring the bill before the body before the Rules Chair schedules the bill. This is standard practice for every bill on the House Floor.”
Attempts to reach Edgmon were unsuccessful.