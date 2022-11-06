Denali Borough logo

DENALI BOROUGH — The Denali Borough has a small population with a lot of seats on its governing boards. Each of those boards has regular vacancies.

That is the subject of two propositions on the local ballot at Tuesday’s Denali Borough election — one to select a redistricting plan and another to change language in the borough’s charter to reduce the size of the planning commission.

