DENALI BOROUGH — The Denali Borough has a small population with a lot of seats on its governing boards. Each of those boards has regular vacancies.
That is the subject of two propositions on the local ballot at Tuesday’s Denali Borough election — one to select a redistricting plan and another to change language in the borough’s charter to reduce the size of the planning commission.
There are nine seats on the Denali Borough Assembly, the Denali School Board and Denali’s Planning Commission. It is not unusual for many of those seats to remain unfilled throughout the year.
“We’ve seen that 27 seats [nine times three] is tough to fill from such a small population,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “Historically, we have struggled to fill all the seats. This year’s ballot has no contested seats, and one school board seat has no declared candidate.”
Other boroughs with many more residents use boards with seven members, he added.
The Denali Borough has about 1,600 residents. Some boroughs with larger populations use seven member boards, instead of nine members. For instance, Matanuska-Susitna Borough has a population of 107,081 residents and its assembly, school and planning commission boards are all seven members. The North Slope borough with 11,031 residents has a 7-member assembly, 5-member planning commission and 7-member school board.
When the 2020 Census revealed population shifts, it became clear that districts had to be re-apportioned. Assembly and school board members are currently elected by district.
Proposition 1 asks voters to choose a redistricting plan — to keep the nine-member boards representing five districts or to reduce boards to seven members representing five districts.
The second proposition proposes to change the borough’s charter language that currently requires the Denali Borough Planning Commission to consist of nine members.
This has been the most difficult board to fill all the seats, the mayor said.
“Currently, there are two vacancies, one in the southern district and one in the northern district.”
Proposition 2 proposes to change the composition to “at least” five members serving at-large. There are currently seven seated commissioners.
The question must go to the voters because the current language is in the borough charter and only a vote of the people can change it.
Both propositions were recommended by a redistricting committee and approved for the ballot by the Denali Borough Assembly.
Voters will also elect members to the Denali Borough Assembly. Tallon Shreeve, Lisa J. Miner and Jeffrey R. Stenger are all seeking reelection. A new candidate for District 5, the northern part of the borough, is Richard A. Hammond. No races are contested.
Kristine M. Shreeve seeks election to the Denali Borough School Board. A new candidate for District 1, the southern part of the borough, is Lauren F. Bruns. There is no declared candidate for District 5, the northern seat. There are no contested races for the school board.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.