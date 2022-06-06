The subject of late-night TV jokes, Alaska’s special election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat has attracted celebrity candidate Sarah Palin, Santa Claus of North Pole and businessman Nick Begich III, whose grandfather once held the office.
The candidates are seeking to finish out the final months of Don Young’s term in office, after the 88-year-old lawmaker passed away suddenly in March.
The field of 48 candidates for Alaska’s special mail-in primary now underway is as crowded as it is diverse.
While Claus, who describes himself as a Democratic socialist, has pledged not to spend more than $400 and is not accepting donations, Begich, a Republican, has raised more than $1 million, with half the money coming from the candidate himself.
In terms of fundraising, Palin — the former Alaska governor — has the edge. She has raised more than $630,000, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
That puts her ahead in terms of contributions from individual donors, according to campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.
While contributions point to a candidate’s popularity, the 2022 special U.S. House primary is different from any other previous Alaska election.
It is Alaska’s first mail-in election and is the first time that Alaskans are casting ballots under a new election system where all candidates appear on a single primary ballot regardless of party affiliation.
More than 96,000 ballots were cast by June 1, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
Mail-in ballots for the special primary have to be postmarked by Saturday, June 11, to be counted, with the state picking up the postage. The ballots also need to be signed by a witness.
Voters will receive a letter from the Division of Elections after the primary if their ballot was not counted.
With 48 candidates in the special House primary election, the field is larger than any other primary race in Alaska. The winner will finish out the final four months of Young’s term.
The special general election is Aug. 16, the same day of the regular U.S. House primary for candidates to fill the next two-year House term, which begins in January 2023.
Thirty-one candidates are running in that race, with the regular general election in November.
Surprisingly, half the candidates running in the special House primary to serve for only four months did not file for the regular House election that follows.
Santa Claus, 75, is among the candidates who chose not to seek the regular two-year term that starts in 2023, though a write-in is possible.
Emil Notti, an Alaska Native candidate who lost to Young in 1973, is another primary candidate — at 88 years old — who is not vying for a regular two-year term in Washington, D.C.
Candidates running in both the special primary election underway and the regular primary on Aug. 16 are as follows:
• Jay R. Armstrong, Republican
• Nick Begich III, Republican
• Gregg B. Brelsford, undeclared
• Chris Bye, Libertarian
• John B. Coghill Jr., Republican
• Christopher S. Constant, Democrat
• Lady Donna Dutchess, nonpartisan
• Al Gross, nonpartisan
• Ted Heintz, nonpartisan
• William “Bill” D. Hibler III, nonpartisan
• David Hughes, undeclared
• Davis L. LeBlanc Jr., undeclared
• Jeff B. Lowenfels, nonpartisan
• Robert “Bob” Lyons, Republican
• Mikel E. Melander, Republican
• Sherry M. Mettler, undeclared
• Mike Milligan, Democrat
• J.R. Myers, Libertarian
• Robert Ornelas, American Independent Party
• Sarah Palin, Republican
• Silvio E. Pellegrini, undeclared
• Mary S. Peltola, Democrat
• Andrew H. Phelps, nonpartisan
• Randy Purham, Republican
• Joshua C. Revak, Republican
• Brad Snowden, Republican
• Sherry A. Strizak, undeclared
• Tara M. Sweeney, Republican
• Denise A. Williams, Republican
• Tremayne Wilson, nonpartisan
• Adam Wool, Democrat