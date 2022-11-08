State capitol building in Juneau

News-Miner

Capitol building in Juneau.

 News-Miner

Alaska voters seemingly rejected a constitutional convention Tuesday as support for Ballot Measure 1 trailed by a large margin on election night.

With 279 of 401 precincts reporting as of press time, the “no” vote led with 136,029 voters, or 70.20%, rejecting a convention. The “yes” contingency had 57,747 votes, or 29.80%. The ballot measure consisted of a single question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? A “yes” vote supported a convention, a “no” vote opposed.

Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.