Alaska voters seemingly rejected a constitutional convention Tuesday as support for Ballot Measure 1 trailed by a large margin on election night.
With 279 of 401 precincts reporting as of press time, the “no” vote led with 136,029 voters, or 70.20%, rejecting a convention. The “yes” contingency had 57,747 votes, or 29.80%. The ballot measure consisted of a single question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? A “yes” vote supported a convention, a “no” vote opposed.
Alaska has seen only one constitutional convention — the very first one, held in the winter of 1955-56 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks during which 55 delegates met to create the state’s founding document. Within the Alaska Constitution, the creators deemed that residents shall vote every 10 years whether to hold a constitutional convention.
In 1970, voters narrowly approved a convention, but the Alaska Supreme Court overturned the ballot measure, saying the language in the question was misleading.
The ballot measure drew considerable interest statewide, with two main groups forming, each seeking support — the pro-group, Convention Yes, and the opposition, Defend Our Constitution. Both sides engaged in a series of public forums across the state leading up to Election Day.
Also on Tuesday’s ballot was the retention of judges from districts across the state. As of press time, each judge on the ballot was seemingly secure in retaining their judgeship as the votes to keep judges handily outweighed the votes to replace.
