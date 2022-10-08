Five Things To Know In Alaska Politics is back after a brief hiatus and some staffing changes.
Let’s pick up where we left off with giving you those five political nuggets Alaskans are talking about.
Mary Peltola: A new hope?
What do you do when a Jedi master tweets you? You tweet him back — in appropriate galactic gear.
Thats what happened when Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame tweeted Rep. Mary Peltola to congratulate her on her historic win while taking a swipe at congressional competitor and former Gov. Sarah Palin. “Congratulations to @MaryPeltola for your well-deserved election-win for Congress AND for making Sarah Palin available for Dancing With The Stars or a return to The Masked Singer!” the actor tweeted.
Peltola replied but not before pulling out some cosmic cosplay as Princess Leia, including the character’s iconic white dress and notable ear buns.
“Thank you Master Skywalker!” Peltola replied.
The playful Twitter exchange has been favorited more than 18,000 times.
No mention so far on Peltola’s take on scruffy looking nerf herders.
Chamber takes a hard stance on the convention
It’s a “no” on a constitutional convention. That’s the word, at least, from the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber’s board of directors voted unanimously to oppose Ballot Measure 1 in the November general election, according to a release this week from the chamber.
“While we appreciate the sentiment surrounding a lack of progress on major policy decisions in Juneau in recent years, we believe reopening Alaska’s constitution is an unnecessary action that will lead to unintended consequences,” Jennifer Thompson, the Fairbanks Chamber’s board chair, says in the release. “We encourage Alaskans to vote no on Ballot Measure 1.”
Every 10 years, Alaskans vote whether to hold a constitutional convention and open up the state constitution to changes. The chamber weighed the pros and cons, and decided the risks outweighed the benefits, particularly risks “from special interest groups that do not share members’ priorities for a healthy and growing economy.”
The board also voted to join Defend Our Constitution, a bi-partisan advocacy group encouraging Alaska voters to reject a constitutional convention.
The chamber is presenting former North Star Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins, also a member of the Defend Our Constitution Coalition, at its weekly business luncheon to help voters better understand the ballot measure. The luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Wedgewood Resort. Additionally, chamber members and the community can expect to see information about the ballot measure shared via the chamber’s newsletter and social media pages, the release says.
You’re hired!
Rep. Mary Peltola isn’t all just cosplay and games. She’s working, too.
The U.S. representative finalized staff picks for her offices in Washington and Alaska, announcing four new hires.
Sam Hiratsuka is her new legislative assistant for Native affairs and rural issues. Born and raised in Anchorage, he most recently served as a legislative correspondent for U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, covering indigenous affairs and natural disaster responses, as well as housing, small business, fisheries, oceans, tourism, postal and immigration policy. Hiratsuka will be based in the Washington, D.C.
Tyson Fick, who previously served as Peltola’s chief of staff in the Alaska Legislature, has been named a special assistant for fishing policy as well as in-state constituent services. He previously served as communications director at the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute and as executive director at Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers. Fick will be based in Juneau.
Logan Basner has been named a special assistant focused on in-state constituent outreach. Basner was born and raised in Palmer; most recently, he served as chief of staff to Alaska State Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky and as a regional navigator for the Alaska Federation of Natives’ Navigator program. Basner will be based in Anchorage.
Emily Larsen joins the Washington, D.C., office as a staff assistant for the representative. Larsen comes to Peltola’s office after an internship with U.S. Sen. Angus King.
It’s a good weekend for people watching
Multiple leaders and hope-to-be leaders are in Fairbanks this weekend for banquets, public events, fundraising and campaigning.
Visiting leaders include Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and former Gov. Bill Walker, independent.
Republicans Kelly Tshibaka, who is running for U.S. Senate, and Nick Begich, who is running for U.S. House, are making stops in Fairbanks as well.
Various happenings are drawing candidates here, including Friday’s GOP luncheon, the grand opening of the Alaska Mining Hall of Fame museum today and HIPOW, an annual dinner and auction hosted by the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks.
Lots of handshaking and fundraising is happening with the state election just over four weeks away.
— Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com
Ivy goes green
Former state legislator Ivy Spohnholz is the new state director of The Nature Conservancy in Alaska.
The agency announced the new position recently, with Spohnholz saying in a news release the agency’s environmental work is “both practical and essential.”
“Alaska needs more jobs and lower cost energy that is both sustainable and predictable — especially in the rural and coastal communities that define us,” she stated in the release. “We need to make big progress on adapting to and slowing climate change. There is no organization better positioned to help formulate the breakthroughs we need than The Nature Conservancy.”
Founded in 1989, The Nature Conservancy in Alaska works with local leaders in communities and businesses to implement practical conservation solutions that benefit people and nature.
Before her six years in the Legislature, Spohnholz’s career included 20 years in roles with organizations as wide ranging as The Salvation Army, University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Conservation Foundation and Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis. Spohnholz holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from the University of Washington.