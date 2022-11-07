Candidates are making their final push before Election Day on Tuesday.
Many are campaigning right to the end — waving signs at intersections, calling constituents, sending mass text messages, knocking on doors, finalizing radio advertisements, and attending events and rallies.
U.S. Senate candidate Patricia Chesboro said she’s relying on her team’s work on social media in addition to waving signs and making phone calls.
Gubernatorial Les Gara said he’s meeting with school officials at the Association of Alaska School Boards and calling voters.
U.S. House candidate Chris Bye plans to knock on doors in Salcha or Two Rivers after visiting homes in Palmer and Anchorage last week. On Thursday, he participated in a debate in Anchorage.
Elijah Verhagen, running for state Senate, spoke at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center in Fairbanks on Friday. On Saturday, he flew to Fort Yukon and Venetie for meet-and-greets with residents. Rob Myers, who’s seeking reelection to the state Senate, participated in a forum on the constitutional convention alongside state House candidate Kevin McCabe on Thursday evening in Anchorage.
Candidate Will Stapp, who is challenging Van Lawrence for a state House seat, said he will pay personal visits to new voters and first time voters in Hamilton Acres and Shannon Park. State House candidate Ashley Carrick said she is focused on getting out the vote and making sure people know they can vote early at the Wood Center today. And State house candidate Kevin McKinley said he’s pushing through to the end.
“You don’t want to cruise through it,” McKinley said.
In addition to regular get out the vote efforts, Rep. Grier Hopkins is reminding his family and friends to vote, saying this election will have huge ramifications for Alaska.
As well, many candidates agree they are ready for the campaign to be over.
“Win or lose, I am ready to be done,” Verhagen said. “It’s a lot of work, but I am feeling pretty excited.”
Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly, who’s running for the District P seat against incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki, agreed and said, “It’s been fun but exhausting,” adding that he’s feeling both “nervous and upbeat.” “It’s a different level than running at the city,” Matherly said.
Kawasaki continues to keep a positive attitude about the election cycle, he said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I’m looking forward to [the campaign] ending,” Kawasaki said.
Rep. Bart LeBon, who’s up for reelection, said he’s anxious for campaign season to conclude and so he can “get onto representing my district as I have for the past four years.”
“I’m very optimistic, and any candidate that doesn’t believe that, well, maybe they weren’t meant to run,” LeBon said.
Common issues
Gubernatorial candidate Bill Walker said main issues he’s hearing from residents are education, the cost of energy, and affordable housing and childcare.
Libertarian Chris Bye said he’s been thanked by many voters just for stepping up to run. “Our goal was to give people an option which I think we’ve accomplished,” Bye said. “We stressed you don’t have to be a millionaire or a card carrying party member to run.”
Verhagen, who is targeting Sen. Click Bishop, said if elected he plans to introduce a bill that limits politicians to eight years in one role. “Term limits has been a big topic in my race since my opponent has been in that role for 10 years,” Verhagen said, adding that fish and moose populations are topics in rural communities about which he has heard concerns.
John Bennett, who’s running for state Senate in District Q, said voters are concerned about high prices for fuel, gas and groceries. “We can’t just put a Band-Aid on that and make bigger PFDs,” he said.
Sen. Rob Myers said voters are concerned about the economy and inflation, as well as road maintenance and being able to burn wood to heat their homes. Will Stapp said folks are upset about high gas prices, electric rates and the rate of crime. And Ashley Carrick said voters told her their concerns are housing affordability and availability, energy issues, a lack of access and affordability for child care, and education.
Van Lawrence said bringing affordable energy to the Interior is the greatest need in his district. He hopes to rise above partisan politics and reach consensus with different perspectives to find a solution, he said.
Frank Tomaszewski, who’s seeking to oust Rep. Grier Hopkins, said residents are concerned with the size and scope of the state budget. “We need a strong fiscal plan to keep our budgets in check so we can make sure we have enough funding to pay for services needed,” Tomaszewski said.
Angie “Fitch” Fowler, a candidate for state House in District 36, said her district is large and includes many small communities. She said voters are worried they won’t be well represented, so she hopes to represent everyone fairly and make all voices heard.
Ranked choice voting
A few candidates, including Jim Matherly and Ashley Carrick, said they have explained the ranked choice voting process to voters. “They’re interested in and sometimes confused by that process,” Carrick said.
“With this new system, it’s hard to really tell where you stand,” Kevin McKinley said. He said while you’re still doing the basics of campaigning, like getting out there and meeting people, there’s a broader audience when people aren’t staying with their party.
Van Lawrence, who’s facing Will Staap, found that the open primary was more important than the ranked choice voting process, he said.
Gara said that ranked choice voting has impacted his campaign as he is voting Walker second on Tuesday. “The most important thing to me is not having Dunleavy for four more years,” Gara said.
Election night
And what about election night? Many candidates will have watch parties with friends and family while others are calling it a night early.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki said he will be celebrating the fact that he ran a good, clean race, worked hard, and had a great team of volunteers.
Matherly plans to vote on Election Day and watch the results at Big Daddy’s with friends and family.
LeBon will tune into watch the national election results on Tuesday night, he said. He hopes that Congress will flip from Democrat controlled to Republican.
Stapp said he’ll definitely be anxious watching the results come in Tuesday, and Tamaszewski said he’ll be participating in a campaign rally at the Interior Republicans Office in the Regency Court Mall on Tuesday evening. Carrick will be at the watch party at the Interior Democrats Campaign Headquarter on Noble Street, she said.
Chris Bye said he plans to go to bed at 10 p.m. since he has work the next day.