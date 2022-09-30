Sue Sprinkle was raised in Northeast Ohio where the winters are long and cold. She’s lived in Philadelphia (college), Atlanta and Washington, D.C., until being lured to Fairbanks.
In 1997, Sue volunteered for the Yukon Quest Sled Dog Race, and what was originally a way to see Fairbanks in the winter became a passion until she made Fairbanks her home in 2000.
As the owner of 5th Avenue Design & Graphics, Sue has served many organizations and businesses as a graphic designer for over three decades. Her work is used by many businesses that serve our city and reinforces her belief that working local matters. Sue’s a passionate community volunteer, serving on the boards of the Downtown Association and Festival Fairbanks, among others. Recently, she’s been working on the FNSB Downtown Plan.
When not volunteering, Sue gardens, cooks, cares for her dogs and plays a fierce game of Euchre.
— Sue Sprinkle
What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Fairbanks?
We need to make sure that the city is doing the job it promised its citizens. I’d like to put my energies toward:
Staffing Police/Fire — Let’s see police fully-funded and all positions filled. Overtime is expensive and hard on families. No time off means a loss of morale and ultimately leaving the job. We need to give our emergency services the proper staffing and equipment they need now and look to the future.
Affordable Housing — Our housing stock is aging and in short supply. I will do whatever is in my power to see new single-family and multi-families homes built or rehabbed. We need to make Fairbanks welcoming to young professionals and families. Good housing can do that. Those same folks will need retail, restaurants and services. Let’s work with developers and landowners to build affordable housing for young working professionals and small families.
Neglected Properties — I believe the city should take it’s role of code enforcement and abatement seriously. We need to be mindful of property rights of owners but also of those who live near problem areas. I’d like to see unoccupied or abandoned properties be activated. Homes that have been destroyed by fire or neglect need to be taken care of in a timely manner. A failing property isn’t good for the neighborhood or the neighbors.
How should the city address safety concerns among downtown visitors, residents and businesses?
Downtown has less than 10% of FPD’s jurisdiction in geographic area but originates about 1/4 of calls. Downtown has higher rates of person-related calls, specifically for assault and alcohol. Therefore, it is essential to be on the ground to deal effectively with public. We should dedicate a Fairbanks police officer on foot patrol to our downtown core. I know it’s a real push on the FPD budget, but it’d be at the top of my list. The CSP has been an asset in our community for over 10 years, and their staff know what help may be needed the most. We should maintain a consistent presence of police and CSP with foot and bicycle patrols.
Infrastructure also influences our safe places. Empty spaces and lack of activity are often what make people feel unsafe. Both the design and maintenance of spaces matters. Overgrown bushes, poor lighting, buildings and paths in disrepair all make people feel vulnerable, especially when they can’t see what’s around them. If our visitors or residents feel unsafe in these spaces, it directly affects the businesses and local services serving them. Promptly addressing safety and nuisance issues due to blighted buildings, facilities in disrepair and vandalism will help.
What can the city of Fairbanks do to bring business traffic back to the downtown core?
There’s a reason our parades march through the downtown. It’s our “living room” and we need to bring more energy to it. We need to entice new entrepreneurs into the underutilized spaces and buildings.
The Downtown Association of Fairbanks hosts The Midnight Sun Festival every year and brings 30,000 people to our city. Activity attracts business. We need more of these kinds of events.
Pulling down the Polaris will be a huge benefit to Fairbanks. Removing that moldy monolith will make room for new and modern residential and retail spaces.
Making Fairbanks more walkable and ADA-compliant would make it easier for people to get around. More people means more foot traffic, which means more business. Our sidewalks need some love.
Affordable energy would help attract new business. I’d like to encourage further implementation of natural gas and see Aurora Energy expand their heating systems to other commercial spaces. In addition to cheaper space heat, it would help keep our air clean.
We need to rethink parking both on-street and off-street. Shared use of parking lots would provide more parking where it’s needed. In addition, the city needs to provide better signage on the downtown parking garage. Let’s make it a goal to fill the parking garage with shoppers and day visitors. That’s a very cost-effective way to bring dollars downtown.
How should the city address the problem of Fairbanks’ growing homeless population?
We need to meet these folks where they are. Why are they struggling? What’s the root cause of their homelessness? Can we be better neighbors to those in need? We had an explosion of homelessness in the past year or so. Was it due to Covid and the loss of jobs that followed the close of businesses? Homelessness is often just a paycheck away. Substance abuse and/or mental illness are often a cause and need to be addressed along with the help of the Homeless Coalition. It helps to meet some of our community’s needs, but more needs to be done. We need to do a better job advocating to the state for help with mental health services and beds. Most, if not all, of our beds are provided by sober-living or religious organizations, and this is often not comfortable or possible for people. Our local officials, police, hospitals and nonprofit organizations need to be supported to offer adequate services for those in need. Homelessness is often a symptom of other problems that need addressed.
I am thrilled with the city implementing the Crisis Now program. It helps folks in distress without casting them as criminals. I look forward to learning more about this program. I know that over the years, public bathrooms have been problematic. Vandalism has been very costly, and we’ve closed the only one I know about due to recent damage. I’d like to do further work on this. This is a tricky problem. Beyond social causes, the recent deployment of Eielson’s F-35s military personnel has put a squeeze in housing stock and pushed up the cost of rent and local housing prices. Fairbanks needs affordable housing.
What lessons did the city learn with last winter’s snowpocalypse? How should the City Council budget for a service like this when the need for it varies so much from year to year?
Our climate is changing. There’s no doubt about it. We’re experiencing freakish weather: rain at Christmas, powerful wind storms, late spring snow storms, severe fires and even drought. These weather events affect our ability to travel and add cost to our road maintenance. We need to accept that things are “different” than they used to be.
Fairbanks has approximately 355 miles of roads, and, after large storms, it takes weeks to see our roads cleared. Salt solutions are being used on our streets. Public Works has purchased new blades for city graders to scrape ice. New snow dumps are being identified to help store the greater amounts of snow being removed. It always comes down to money and manpower. Changes are being made, and I’d support finding a way to fund all we need to make sure that neighborhoods see a snow plow more than once or twice a year.
Do you support the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure? If it does not pass, how can the city diversify its revenue sources?
I absolutely believe in this removal of the cap within a cap. For too many years, we’ve been leaving dollars on the table. Those lost dollars have cost our city investment in infrastructure and employees. My alternative revenue sources run toward land use. I think parking in general should be rethought. How can it benefit our bottom line? Parking costs shouldn’t be punitive but general on-street car storage costs the public at large. After 5 p.m., our downtown empties out and becomes empty acres of asphalt. I think our city spaces should be utilized better. I know borough code prescribes the numbers of parking spaces per building, but people are demanding a more pedestrian-friendly city. I have to believe that an active space is more valuable than a parking lot.
I’d also like revisit an idea I was working on with some administration about encouraging landowners with unoccupied or inactive properties to rehab, build or ultimately sell their property to be activated under new ownership. The premise was to grow our tax base via improved properties. Could union apprentices help with rehabbing a property? Could there be a grant-based funding source that could help keep someone in a home but also bring value to the property? I had more questions than answers, but I believe this has some merit.