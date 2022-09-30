Sue Sprinkle

Sue Sprinkle was raised in Northeast Ohio where the winters are long and cold. She’s lived in Philadelphia (college), Atlanta and Washington, D.C., until being lured to Fairbanks.

In 1997, Sue volunteered for the Yukon Quest Sled Dog Race, and what was originally a way to see Fairbanks in the winter became a passion until she made Fairbanks her home in 2000.