Sean MacDonald

Sean is a Fairbanks local, born in the city on June 6, 1986. He has fond memories of walking to his grandparents’ house, swimming in the Chena River and riding bikes with friends late into the summer nights. Sean loves playing hockey, but eventually found it more affordable to just play indoor soccer (a sport he also enjoys).

He studied Film & Video at Columbia College of Chicago and currently works as a producer for the local television stations.