Sean is a Fairbanks local, born in the city on June 6, 1986. He has fond memories of walking to his grandparents’ house, swimming in the Chena River and riding bikes with friends late into the summer nights. Sean loves playing hockey, but eventually found it more affordable to just play indoor soccer (a sport he also enjoys).
He studied Film & Video at Columbia College of Chicago and currently works as a producer for the local television stations.
What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Fairbanks?
I think the three most pressing issues for Fairbanks right now are the rising cost of essentials, personal safety and property theft concerns, and the changing needs of employees and employers. All of these issues can be addressed and mitigated by the Fairbanks City Council.
How should the city address safety concerns among downtown visitors, residents and businesses?
Fairbanks can alleviate safety concerns in the downtown area by making the area more pedestrian friendly and increasing the visual presence of police authority. While every area Fairbanks is different, downtown is an area that would specifically benefit from foot patrols and even a police box or office.
What can the city of Fairbanks do to bring business traffic back to the downtown core?
Downtown Fairbanks must become a more pedestrian friendly area if we want to increase the amount of economic activity there. We don’t need to close roads off like we do during the midnight sun festival, but prioritizing pedestrian traffic downtown will help it better compete with areas of Fairbanks that have consistently higher economic activity.
How should the city address the problem of Fairbanks’ growing homeless population?
Fairbanks needs homeless facilities that better meet the needs of the homeless population. Outside of giving homeless people homes and solving the problem outright, having shelters and facilities that are comfortable, welcoming and can adequately address medical needs will go a long way towards addressing the problem.
What lessons did the city learn with last winter’s snowpocalypse? How should the City Council budget for a service like this when the need for it varies so much from year to year?
During last winter’s snowpocalypse, Fairbanks learned just how long it takes local government to address a problem that it hasn’t prepared for. The city needs to be more immediate and creative in confronting these problems when they arise; that means making sure every department has a plan and is prepared.
Do you support the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure? If it does not pass, how can the city diversify its revenue sources?
I am in favor of the cap-within-the-cap. If Fairbanks wants to increase the mill rate, there is already a process in place to do that. Letting the voters directly decide on the specific ways that their money is spent is good.