Originally from New Hampshire, I accepted a position with the Alaska Air National Guard that brought my family to Fairbanks in 1990.
I was a Vietnam-era veteran in service to our country and my state and participated in countless deployments/operations with the Alaska Air National Guard, including operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.
My professional career education and training provided an opportunity to work at the senior-level of management successfully managing four of the seven aircraft maintenance work centers and oversight to 45 subordinate personnel.
I am retired with more than 34 years of combined active duty military, federal and national guard service to the departments of the Navy, Air Force, New Hampshire and Alaska Air National Guard.
Since retirement, I’ve been working in the retail/tourism business in the center of downtown Fairbanks and understand the needs and problems experienced by our small businesses.
What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Fairbanks?
Snow removal, road repair and infrastructure maintenance are pressing concerns we need to focus on. Second, the Polaris Building needs to be razed as soon as possible with the new grant funding and plans made for the property that would greatly change the economics of our city core. Third, the city depends on our permanent fund earnings for a significant part of our revenue, and the fund has been decreasing in value lately. With a high inflation rate and a potential recession, we need to stay on top of the situation as it develops.
How should the city address safety concerns among downtown visitors, residents and businesses?
I have appreciated the proactive response made by the police department in increasing coverage in the downtown area. Even our police chief and deputy chief took turns patrolling the areas of concern. More important is the implementation of public safety aides that can be of great help in this area. Ideally, I would hope for a dedicated police officer as has been done in the past. This individual would get to know our downtown population and can deal with them on an individual basis. Sometimes arrests have to be made for serious problems, but usually situations can be handled better when the police are familiar with the individuals and their needs.
What can the city of Fairbanks do to bring business traffic back to the downtown core?
Although during the pandemic we lost some of our small businesses, I believe the city core is actually adding businesses now, and we are seeing a lot of retail traffic. Our business has had two very successful years, and in talking with other businesses, they have also been encouraged by the increase in activity, customers and tourists. The Polaris demolition will be an exciting development that has the potential for adding to this growth in downtown.
How should the city address the problem of Fairbanks’ growing homeless population?
The city through Resolution Number 5029 is once again receiving a grant to fund a housing coordinator. Unfortunately, this position was eliminated because of a loss of funding some time ago, but with the new Rasmuson Foundation grant, this person will work closely with the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition. This gives us a strong group that can inventory housing resources and services available for the homeless.
What lessons did the city learn with last winter’s snowpocalypse? How should the City Council budget for a service like this when the need for it varies so much from year to year?
The city has constantly added and updated snow removal equipment, which is vital. When the budget is prepared, the mayor and council need to make sure there is enough funding for the temporary hires that need to be added after a heavy snowfall and for summer pothole work. In the past, the city has gone out to bid in the fall to see what contractors and equipment would be available in the event of an extremely bad winter if we cannot hire enough temporary hires through the union hall. Basically, we need to sufficiently fund and plan for a worst-case scenario.
Do you support the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure? If it does not pass, how can the city diversify its revenue sources?
Proposition A only seeks to remove the so-called cap-within-the-cap with a fixed mill rate of 4.9. As the information on the ballot states, passage will have a minor effect upon the mill rate. In some years, the 4.9 rate covered what was computed under the tax cap formula, but in other years, it did not cover the increase the city was entitled to collect. This proposition simply tries to fix the problem so the city can keep up with inflation. If the proposition fails, the city will have to continue looking for fees or revenue sources outside of the cap as it has in the past.