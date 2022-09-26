I was born and raised in the Interior in Fairbanks and Denali. I come from a family of entrepreneurs and as a former business owner myself, I am invested in this community and want to see it succeed.
I value our local government and the impact it has on our daily lives and am passionate about improving the lives of my friends and neighbors in this wonderful place we call home.
Making tough decisions and educating myself on issues and policy is something I’m used to. The assembly serves the entire borough and if elected, a public servant represents all persons, no matter their background, and should strive to make all residents of the borough feel listened to and respected for their perspectives.
What borough services need to be cut or added?
I can not say at this time what services need to be cut. If elected I would look to the staff in the different departments and ask them where the excess was. As a government employee myself I can tell you where there is room for cuts in my office.
One thing that I would like to look into is finding ways to encourage new assisted living homes in the FNSB.
Right now there are few homes in Fairbanks and they are normally full. Unfortunately this means people have to leave their homes and our Borough and go to Anchorage to live when they need Assisted Living Home level of care. It is really unfortunate and I would like to look at possible solutions to make FNSB more appealing to Assisted Living Homes in the future.
What are your ideas for addressing the borough government workforce shortage ?
I think that taking steps to increase the quality of life here in the Borough will increase our workforce development. We need to make this a place where people want to come and live, as well as being able to afford to come and live here. Right now its getting harder to stay and younger people are leaving in favor of more affordable living Outside. Also ensuring that the jobs in the Borough have competitive salaries and benefits as well as work from home options where appropriate.
The local allocation to public education is too much, too little or just right? Explain.
I believe that we should continue to fund the school board fully to what they ask for.
What can be done to address the housing shortage in the borough?
I think that the current plan of allowing new builders to apply for a property tax exemption for up to 10 years for new multi unit builds is great and should continue to be encouraged. We need quality homes to be built here. With construction that is designed to lower utility and heating costs. The Borough needs to encourage and cultivate new construction
How can the borough diversify its revenues?
It was surprising to me to see that about 75% of the brought 22/23 budget appears to come from property taxes. We definitely need to diversify our revenue streams without increasing the burden on home owners and business owners who already pay their fair share. I don’t believe that we should I crease our bed tax as visitors are already paying 8%. Winter tourism is a market that could be expanded and the borough should work with other entities such as Explore Fairbanks, to find ways to develop and grow this industry. If we improve our existing infrastructure we can also encourage more visitor industry.
For example the assembly recently passed an ordinance allocating funds to bring better internet service up to Birch Hill. This will increase the groups who can rent and utilize that facility which will bring growth and spending (revenue) to the Borough.
Is the road service area model working? Why or why not?
The road service area model has its strengths an its weaknesses. I definitely think that any changes to this model need to come from a vote of the residents. It is not what I believe is right in this instance, but what the people want.