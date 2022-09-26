Liz Reeves-Ramos

Liz Reeves-Ramos

I was born and raised in the Interior in Fairbanks and Denali. I come from a family of entrepreneurs and as a former business owner myself, I am invested in this community and want to see it succeed.

I value our local government and the impact it has on our daily lives and am passionate about improving the lives of my friends and neighbors in this wonderful place we call home.