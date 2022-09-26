I arrived in Fairbanks in 1991 to join the Economics Department at UAF. Later I worked on a federal grant program involving Native and rural education. We lived in the Aurora subdivision for eight years and then moved into a cabin we had built off Freeman Road. We had several businesses including a paintball field in Two Rivers, video security, a printer repair business, painting, electrical and taxicabs.
Prior to that, I earned my Ph.D. in economics from the University of Notre Dame while raising my family as a “single mom.” I worked in urban planning, aviation system planning, and at various universities.
My children and many of my grandchildren grew up in the borough and were avid swimmers, skiers, skijorers and tennis players. In recent years, I have worked as legislative staff and cared for my late husband, Mario Martinez. Recently, I have been engaged in land development.
What borough services need to be cut or added?
I don’t think I would advocate for necessarily adding or deleting services as such, but a review of the portfolio of borough facilities and programs should be done on a regular basis for their need and cost effectiveness.
There are a few gaps in emergency facilities, like the need for enhanced accessibility for an emergency shelter in Salcha.
What are your ideas for addressing the borough government workforce shortage?
A large part of the problem is the cost of living, particularly the cost of heating. The reality is FNSB has lost population to other parts of the state and to the Lower 48 because of the heating costs, assessment issues, and other factors that affect the cost of living in the region. The borough should strive to reduce the cost of living and reduce the tax burden while providing quality services that make life in the Interior exceptional.
Quality of life issues are also important in attracting candidates, and other attributes of living in Alaska should be part of recruitment. In past times, Alaska had a very active recruitment process in the lower 48 led by the office of the Governor. While some people think the current labor shortage is artificial, that may not be the case. We may need to consider recruiting from outside the region when the local labor pool fails to produce candidates.
The local allocation to public education is too much, too little or just right? Explain.
The amount the borough contributes to the FNSB SD is set in statute. School districts that are in an organized borough or municipality are required to pay a local contribution (Required Local Contribution, or RLC) as a condition of receiving state aid. This contribution is set at 2.65 mills on real property value from two fiscal years before. Therefore, the FY22 RLC is based on FY20 property values. The contribution may but may be paid for from any revenue source, not just property taxes, but the amount is based on property values two years prior and is independent of enrollment. The borough has a statutory obligation to pay the RLC for the FNSB SD to receive state aid. The state aid is based on attendance and entered into the foundation formula and multiplied by the BSA. with hold-harmless adjustments.
What can be done to address the housing shortage in the borough?
Market forces work quite well, so when there is a “shortage,” it is typically the result of government intervention. The problem isn’t necessarily a lack of housing, but a lack of housing that meets the standards of the military at the current reimbursement rate offered by the military. Much of that shortage has disappeared since the Strykers left, and several units were built over this past summer to accommodate demand.
How can the borough diversify its revenues?
I would be opposed to any new taxes but if a clear need was demonstrated I might be willing to look at a seasonal sales tax
Is the road service area model working? Why or why not?
Not all road service areas are functioning as well as they should, and some that were functioning have been limited by efforts to consolidate road service districts. The level of government that is closest to the people is best, and the road service commission model is one that should be allowed to work when desired by the residents.