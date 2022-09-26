Barbara Haney

I arrived in Fairbanks in 1991 to join the Economics Department at UAF. Later I worked on a federal grant program involving Native and rural education. We lived in the Aurora subdivision for eight years and then moved into a cabin we had built off Freeman Road. We had several businesses including a paintball field in Two Rivers, video security, a printer repair business, painting, electrical and taxicabs.

Prior to that, I earned my Ph.D. in economics from the University of Notre Dame while raising my family as a “single mom.” I worked in urban planning, aviation system planning, and at various universities.