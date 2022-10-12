Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, has so far raised $118,742, which is more than any other state or local candidate for office from Interior Alaska this year, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
Democrats Maxine Dibert, Rep. Grier Hopkins and Sen. Scott Kawasaki have roughly twice as much money as their closest Republican rivals.
Kawasaki is having one of his best fundraising years since he first ran for public office — Fairbanks City Council in 1999 — with a campaign income of $82,836 so far.
With the state election four weeks away, the campaign finance reports, which were due on Monday, shed some light on how the campaigns are doing for 15 hopefuls seeking to represent Fairbanks or North Pole in the 33rd Alaska Legislature, which convenes in January.
Bishop is one of three Senate incumbents looking for another term representing districts in Fairbanks and North Pole.
His challengers for Senate District R are fellow-Republican Elijah Verhagen, who has raised $24,951, and Bert Williams, Alaska Independence Party, whose campaign income was reported as $200.
Bishop is enjoying heavy support from Republicans, unions and political action committees.
Kawasaki’s challengers for Senate District P include out-going Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly, a Republican and long-time local leader making his first bid for state office. State records show his campaign income so far at $41,410 with heavy support from Republican organizations across Alaska.
Republican Alex Jafre is also running for Senate District P. He reported a campaign income of $25 and debt of $853.18.
Kawasaki said his support is coming from people who know his record. That includes trade unions, public employee unions and Democrats, according to campaign finance reports.
“I work hard in my public service job and the public responds,” the senator wrote in a text message.
Sen. Robert Myers, R-North Pole, has two challengers, John Bennett, an independent, and Arthur Serkov, Alaska Independence Party.
Myers has raised $8,867. Serkov put $0 down for his campaign income. No record is shown for Bennett.
Four incumbents are seeking reelection in six Interior House districts, including Bart LeBon, who looks to be facing another tough challenge from a Democrat in a swing district, downtown Fairbanks’ House District 31.
LeBon, a Republican, has a challenger to his philosophical right and one to his left.
“It’s basically like you‘ve got a primary and a general (election) happening during the general,” said Fred Vreeman, Fairbanks regional chairman with the Alaska Republicans. “It’s a little bit crazy.”
Democrat Maxine Dibert has a campaign income of $79,635, compared with LeBon’s $38,458. Republican Kelly Nash is showing $4,630 in campaign income.
LeBon, who defeated his Democratic challenger by one vote in 2018 and by 740 votes in 2020, is getting support from Republicans, trade associations and Laborers’ Local 942.
Dibert, who is running for office for the first time, is receiving financial support from Democrats, community organizers and political action committees. Her report shows small donations from dozens of people and took an unusually long time to scroll through.
“She is a full-time teacher as well as going door knocking almost every night of the week,” said Grier Hopkins, who has pulled in $72,354 in his bid to remain in the House of Representatives.
Hopkins’ main challenger for House District 34 is Frank Tomaszewski, a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman whose campaign finance report shows $38,035 in income with support from Republican groups and a construction industry trade association. Republican Nate DeMars will also appear on the ballot but said he is throwing his support to Tomaszewski.
Hopkins’ financial supporters include retirees, Democrats and trade unions. He said more Republicans are supporting him than in the past.
Vreeman said Tomaszewski is doing a pretty good job with fundraising considering Hopkins is the incumbent.
“We think we are doing OK if we are at 50% of the incumbents,” he said, referring to fundraising totals. “We have won several races where we don’t raise anything close to what the incumbents are raising.”
Two Fairbanks House districts are wide open after Adam Wool, a Democrat, and Steve Thompson, a Republican, both decided not to run for the Legislature.
In Thompson’s House District 32, the top two hopefuls are neck and neck with fundraising.
Democrat Van Lawrence, who is once again making a bid for the district, which covers Fort Wainwright, has raised $26,407 compared with challenger Will Stapp, a Republican, who has raised $27,817. Republican Timothy Givens’ campaign finance report shows a campaign income of $1.
In Wool’s former district, House District 35, Democrat Ashley Carrick is way ahead of the other three hopefuls with about $19,000 in campaign income. Republican Kevin McKinley has raised $3,300. Republican Ruben McNeill Jr. has raised $525. Kierian Brown, of the Alaska Constitution Party, is not raising money.
Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, has raised $14,000 in his reelection bid to House District 36, which covers a huge swath of rural Alaska. Angela Fowler, his Democratic challenger, has raised $1,100.
In North Pole’s House District 33, Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, is running unopposed and is not raising money.
Update: Rep. Bart LeBon's record at the ballot box was corrected to reflect that he won by one vote in 2018 and by 740 votes in 2020.