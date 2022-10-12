Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, has so far raised $118,742, which is more than any other state or local candidate for office from Interior Alaska this year, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

Democrats Maxine Dibert, Rep. Grier Hopkins and Sen. Scott Kawasaki have roughly twice as much money as their closest Republican rivals.

