The 2023 municipal election is Oct. 3, less than a month away. Candidates for Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, Fairbanks City Council, North Pole City Council and Borough Assembly have been working to raise money for their campaigns.
State law requires candidates to disclose all donations made to their campaigns. This information is made public by the Alaska Public Offices Commission. All data in this story comes from APOC filings for the 2023 municipal election and is current as of Sept. 1.
Some candidates did not have campaign donation data available as of Sept. 11. Municipal election candidates can accept donations until Nov. 17, 45 days after the election. A look at funding for city council candidates is forthcoming.
Meredith Maple, who is running for school board Seat G against incumbent Maggie Matheson, has outraised all other school board candidates with $20,791. Maples’ two largest donors are Bobby Burgess — another school board candidate — with $1,000 and Ken and Patrice Glitter, also with $1,000.
Maggie Matheson, Seat G incumbent, did not have any fundraising information available through APOC. However, the Republican Women of Fairbanks reported a $1,500 donation to her campaign.
Seat F candidate Bobby Burgess is out-fundraising his opponent, incumbent April Smith, nearly two to one with $20,028. Smith reported $11,045. Burgess’s largest donor was James McGee, president of Trost Construction in Fairbanks, who donated $1,000. Smith’s largest donor was the Republican Women of Fairbanks with $1,500.
For Seat E, only candidate Michael Humphrey’s campaign donations were available from APOC. Incumbent Tim Doran had no info available.
Humphrey has raised $15,503 with his largest donor also being the Republican Women of Fairbanks, donating $1,500 to Humphrey’s campaign.
Based on the available data, left-leaning school board candidates vastly outraised conservative candidates $40,819 to $26,547.
All six candidates running for seats D, E and H of the Borough Assembly submitted fundraising reports to APOC.
Seat D candidate Liz Reeves-Ramos raised the most with $21,839. Her largest donors were the Teamsters union and the Alaska State Employees Union with $1,000 each. Seat D Incumbent Tammie Wilson has raised $5,450 with $1,500 coming from the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
In Seat E, incumbent Jimi Cash has outraised his opponent Nick Lajiness, $13,725 to $10,120. Cash’s largest donor was Bret Roteymund, Borough Assembly member for Seat B, with $5,000. Republican Women of Fairbanks also gave $1,500 to Cash’s campaign. Lajiness’s largest donor was Amie Otis, a local aesthetician, with $1,000.
Seat H candidate Aaron Gibson has raised twice as much as his opponent, Scott Crass. Gibson reported $20,750 while Crass reported $10,366. Gibson’s two largest donors were Lester Nichols, owner of Fairbanks Nissan, who donated $2,500, and Lane Nichols, owner of Gene’s Chrysler, who also donated $2,500.
Crass’s largest donor was Cindy Bergeson of Fairbanks, who donated $2,000.
The six Borough Assembly candidates raised a total of $82,250. Assembly candidates are considered nonpartisan, but left-leaning candidates slightly outraised conservative candidates $42,325 to $39,925.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter