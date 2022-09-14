Buzz Kelley, a self-described Christian conservative, paused his bid for U.S. Senate and will support Republican Kelly Tshibaka in the race, he told a radio show host on Monday.
“I am suspending my campaign, and I am asking all of those who support me and my ideas, or my ideas, if you would now please throw your support behind Kelly Tshibaka. She is our best bet to deny [U.S. Sen. Lisa] Murkowski,” Kelley said.
He called into the Dan Fagan Show and shared his decision to leave the race. A 10-minute clip is archived on the iHeart radio website.
The retired union mechanic was a long-shot candidate and one of three people who made the cut to challenge Murkowski in the Nov. 8 general election.
Murkowski is the second most senior Republican woman in the U.S. Senate. In the August primary election, she faced eight Republican challengers, including Tshibaka, a career civil servant from Washington D.C. who grew up in Southcentral Alaska and later graduated from Harvard Law School.
The other finalist from the primary is Democrat Pat Chesbro, a retired school principal, school district superintendent and university department chairwoman currently serving on the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Planning Commission and leading the Mat-Su Democrats.
Fagan described the race as the biggest one in the country and criticized Murkowski, who was one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021. Trump has endorsed Tshibaka.
Fagan complimented Kelley for his decision.
“This unselfish move will certainly sit well with conservative voters,” the radio show host said.
Kelley said he was inspired to bow out of the race after watching two conservatives lose to a moderate in Alaska’s U.S. House race. He is in the process of repurposing the “Hard Right Turn” Subaru, named for his campaign motto, into the “Kelly Tshibaka” Subaru, he said.
