Buzz Kelley, a self-described Christian conservative, paused his bid for U.S. Senate and will support Republican Kelly Tshibaka in the race, he told a radio show host on Monday.

“I am suspending my campaign, and I am asking all of those who support me and my ideas, or my ideas, if you would now please throw your support behind Kelly Tshibaka. She is our best bet to deny [U.S. Sen. Lisa] Murkowski,” Kelley said.

