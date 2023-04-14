Officials from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Alaska Energy Authority spoke before the House Energy Committee Thursday about a House bill backed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to create an energy independence fund.
AHFC CEO Bryan Butcher and deputy executive director Akis Gialopsos and AEA Executive Director Curtis Thayer stressed the need for the legislation, which would allow the finance corporation to create a subsidiary nonprofit corporation.
House Bill 154 and its Senate companion were designed to achieve one of Dunleavy’s goals toward energy independence and resiliency in the state.
“It’s a real opportunity to tackle energy efficiency and generation needs,” Butcher said.
Butcher said the subsidiary would be responsible for financing sustainable energy development and secure funding from federal and private sources “to assist Alaskan homes and businesses be more independent in their energy choices.”
Nearly half the states have similar energy funds, called green banks, set up for various energy projects.
Butcher said establishing the Alaska Energy Independence Fund would allow such a subsidiary to be competitive in apply grant opportunities from the Environmental Protection Agency’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund when applications begin to be accepted, as well as energy tax credits and Department of Energy loan waiver guarantees.
“This would allow us to be competitive for once-in-a-generation federal funding opportunities from that Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund,” Butcher said. “Folks in D.C. do expect future opportunities for funding down the road.”
He stressed the need to set up such funds, adding that while application periods haven’t been announced yet, the sooner an organization can be set up and policies and guidelines set developed the easier and more likely it is for Alaska to receive funding.
The subsidiary use the energy independence fund to provide loans for sustainable energy projects, secure bonds and leverage private capital. It would also be responsible for developing interest rates, security provisions and other loan terms.
Gialopsos said the bill has some safeguards, such as requiring legislative approval for loans that exceed $20 million.
Another benefit would be the ability to secure funding for smaller projects that might not otherwise qualify for federal funding due to their size or type.
“There may be energy projects we can do that might not pencil out for federal funding,” Butcher said.
AHFC has managed $700 million in home energy innovation and rebate programs over the past 10 years.
Alaska Energy Authority would be able to provide subsidiary with “technical review, energy infrastructure expertise, or analysis of proposed sustainable energy development loans.”
Thayer, with AEA, noted the bill and energy independence fund would benefit smaller community projects that are considered viable. It has over 100 active projects looking at feasibility and proof of concept.
“We have communities that have a viable project but the state over the years has not had the funds to move them along or is too small of a project for the federal government to be involved,” Thayer said. “This energy independent fund would allow for that missing segment we have to move projects to the next stage.”
Projects range from small-scale wind, hydroelectric and solar to efficiency improvements and biofuel concepts. Projects are spread out across the state, from Southeast Alaska to Interior villages and down through the Aleutian chain.
“We already have people in the field and in Anchorage working with all these communities, so we have knowledge of the projects that need to be funded,” Thayer said.
Rep. Calvin Schrage (I-Anchorage) had concerns about the legislation exempting a new subsidiary from following prudent investor rules, which call for avoiding approving loans on high-risk projects.
“Let’s go for projects with best returns and allow fund to be sustainable rather than veer into riskier projects,” Schrage said.
Butcher said the subsidiary would seek to follow the prudent investor rule, but its absence provides “flexibility in certain circumstances” such as when AEA financed wind projects 30 years ago.
“There could be a project that did not follow the rule but could benefit from an incentive from federal funding sources,” Butcher said.
Rep. Ashley Carrick (D-Fairbanks) supported the concept but asked about whether private investment will fill in gaps after federal funding levels drop.
Butcher said similar projects in other states have seen large private investments.
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) had concerns about the fund’s future once federal funding dissipates.
“It’s definitely once-in-a-generation, but it’s going to be the next generation who is going to be paying for it and they will not be happy,” Prax said.
Butcher noted regardless of the future federal funding levels, he anticipates the energy independence fund to “either be successful on large scale or on a smaller scale.”
Rep. George Rausher (R-Wasilla), the committee chair, noted the bill will be held in committee until next week to consider amendments and testimony.