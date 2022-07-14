Marjorie Merry strode up to former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker Wednesday as he entered the Big Dipper Ice Arena to campaign and catch some of the action at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics.
Walker had arrived a few minutes ahead of gubernatorial running mate Heidi Drygas and his campaign staff. He planned to take time to respond to some unanswered texts on his cellphone. But the former governor was approached immediately by Merry and others attending the games.
They recognized Walker and greeted him like an old friend.
Walker is among 10 candidates seeking the governor’s office in the Alaska primary, which is Aug. 16. The crowded field includes incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
“You have my support,” Merry told Walker as he stood by the ticket window at the Fairbanks arena.
“I’m worried about women’s rights. The Supreme Court ruling has hit us upside the head,” she said referring to the recent high court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, which granted women the right to an abortion, sending authority to the states.
Walker nodded his head and leaned in, as Merry, an organizer of the WEIO games, shared her concerns. Merry emphasized that she was not taking a formal position for WEIO, which is nonpartisan and welcomes all candidates for elective office. Merry said she was speaking personally as a woman and a voter.
“I like to resolve issues around a pot of coffee and not in a courtroom,” Walker told Merry. “When an issue goes to court you don’t know what may happen with the outcome.”
Walker said he is personally pro-life and Drygas is pro-choice. But he said that the Walker-Drygas administration would be “committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights. We can do so while reducing the need for abortions and improving the lives of children and families.”
Walker was in Fairbanks for a few whirlwind stops and will return July 23 for the Golden Days festival, where his campaign will host a booth.
Walker — who was born in Fairbanks pre-statehood and grew up in Delta Junction and Valdez — was joined by Drygas, who is originally from Fairbanks and recalled ice skating at the arena as a girl.
Their first campaign visit was the WEIO games, and then the two candidates attended a private fundraiser in the evening, where Walker spoke to supporters about his ideas for strengthening the Alaska economy and growing the Permanent Fund to more than $100 billion.
“Personally, we need Gov. Walker back,” Merry said after she spoke with Walker at WEIO. “We need him back home in Juneau. This is an important time for all of us.”
Merry, who is from the village of Rampart, recalled that Walker established the Governor’s Tribal Advisory Councils by executive order. The goal of the councils was to improve relations between the state and Alaska’s tribes.
The councils’ work reinforced a government-to-government relationship between state agencies and Alaska tribes through consultation on significant matters of mutual concern.
“We were able to resolve long-time issues and tensions with the tribal communities,” Walker said. “The councils were conducive to that.”
Walker said Wednesday that he was moved to run for the governor’s office again after the death of former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott.
Mallott, who served in the Walker administration, was an Alaska Native leader. At Mallott’s funeral in 2020, Walker said, “I saw a lot of people from my administration there. Byron and his family were immersed in a lot of my memories of my time in office.
“It was moving for me and pushed me further in the direction of my decision to run again,” Walker said.
“So many things that we were doing in rural Alaska and with the tribes stopped after I left office,” Walker said, naming the Governor’s Advisory Tribal Councils as one of them. “Things just took a different turn after I was gone.”