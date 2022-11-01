Gara and Walker

News-Miner photos

Les Gara, left, and Bill Walker, right, are both running for governor of Alaska.

 News-Miner photos

Two gubernatorial campaigns have joined forces to oust a single opponent: Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The campaigns of Democrats Les Gara and Jennifer Cook and independents Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas issued a joint statement Friday encouraging voters to rank the other campaign second on their ballots.

