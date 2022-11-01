Two gubernatorial campaigns have joined forces to oust a single opponent: Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The campaigns of Democrats Les Gara and Jennifer Cook and independents Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas issued a joint statement Friday encouraging voters to rank the other campaign second on their ballots.
Walker and Gara, in separate interviews with the News-Miner, both said they recognized the significance of second-plane rankings in ranked choice voting.
“We will need each other’s second-choice votes to win,” Gara said, with Walker saying, “The second votes determine who is going to be the next governor.”
“It’s going to be a close election,” Walker added.
In the event that no candidate receives over 50% of the first-choice votes, the lowest-place candidate is removed from the race, and their votes are redistributed to the other candidates using the second-choice votes listed on the ballots that gave the removed candidate a first-choice ranking. If still no candidate accrues over 50% of the votes, the next lowest-place candidate is removed and their votes redistributed according to the same process.
A joint statement from the two officer-seekers highlighted this unique aspect of ranked choice voting: “We encourage our voters to rank the other team second because one thing Gara and I agree on is we can’t have four more years of the current governor,” the statement reads.
The two teams even released a joint ad, featuring lieutenant governor candidates Drygas and Cook calling on Alaskans to retire Dunleavy. A transcript of the ad explains the reasoning behind the collaborative effort:
Heidi Drygas: As candidates for lieutenant governor, Jessica and I are on different teams.
Jessica Cook: But when it comes to caring about Alaska’s future, we’re on the same team.
Heidi: We’re uniting because our teams agree – Alaska can’t afford four more years of Mike Dunleavy.
Jessica: Schools are closing, core services are being cut, and Alaska’s kids are being left behind.
Heidi: He’s left our coastal communities stranded by all but destroying our ferries, he’s gutted our university, and pushed our state into a recession.
Jessica: As mothers we’re committed to fighting for our daughters. Dunleavy wants to take away the right to choose but we won’t let that happen.
Heidi: Reproductive freedom is on the ballot. We will protect it, but Dunleavy will attack it.
Jessica: So, whether you support Team Gara/Cook or Team Walker/Drygas …
Heidi: … we urge you to rank the other team second.
Jessica: With ranked choice voting, it’s going to take all of our votes to beat Dunleavy.
Gara emphasized his and Walker’s stances in comparison to Dunleavy’s.
“Dunleavy is an extremist, and Bill and I are much more moderate,” Gara said.
”People don’t see a future here,” Gara said. “Dunleavy proposed the biggest cuts to public education and the university in state history. He kept our construction budget so low that 20,000 people have left the state.”
If he was happy with the Dunleavy administration’s record, Walker said, he wouldn’t have gotten in the race for Alaska governor.
”Our schools are closing, people are leaving the state and we’re at the bottom of the nation in our economy,” Walker said. “[Dunleavy] just isn’t doing anything about it.”
