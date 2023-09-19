Editor’s note: North Pole City Council candidate Larry Terch III did not respond to the candidate survey or requests for an interview and photograph.
Benjamin Williams Jr., originally from Baltimore, Maryland, has lived in North Pole for more than 37 years. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard as a first sergeant in 2004.
He served as an administration clerk, interior and exterior electrician, control specialist, biological and chemical warfare specialist during his 30 years in the military. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration conducting maintenance on outdoor airport equipment and retired in 2019.
He thinks that the top pressing issues in North Pole are the Manh Choh ore haul and creating opportunities for people to stay in North Pole. He also is concerned about national immigration policy and the defunding of police. If elected, his priorities would be understanding how the North Pole City Council runs and making North Pole a better place to live.
In his free time, Williams enjoys camping, fishing, and working on projects at his home. He has served as the president of Santa’s Senior Center in North Pole for the past four years and is married to Cora J. Williams and has two children.
In your mind, what are the biggest priorities for use of tax dollars?
I view the priorities for the use of tax dollars to be education, the arts, and future projects to stimulate the community.
What role should NP have in planning the growth in the area?
The role North Pole should have in planning the growth of our area needs to be a strong one. Strong communities, thriving businesses and a self-sustaining environment need to be North Pole gold.
What are you thoughts on the proposed combined power and heating plant?
My thoughts on a combined power and a heating plant need to be addressed in a way in which the thinkers of today can make it work now and in the future. There will be failures, and we will learn from them & make it right.
How do you think Three Bears will influence future growth?
Three Bears will influence future growth by showing other businesses of Three Bear’s success and making it competitive looking for others to follow.