The shooting down of China’s weather/spy balloon propelled the weekend news cycle and along with it, the ire of politicos for the Biden administration letting it float by for so many days. That begs the question, if we’re all watching that thing in the sky, who’s watching our Arctic border? Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe is, that’s who.
Who’s knocking at the door?
What forces will defend the United States’ back door in the Arctic? That was the question Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe of the Alaska National Guard posed to fellow guard units during a meeting of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council, of which Saxe serves as chairman. The three-day event took place last week in Minnesota, with guard units from Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, North Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming participating.
Saxe told attendees the Alaska Guard’s experience in dealing with Typhoon Merbok in September was akin to a homeland defense emergency in that it provided insight into what works in Alaska and what needs improvement.
“We do not have sufficient access to all the places within the Arctic if we need to go,” Saxe said to the council via teleconference. “We are limited in areas we need to go with fixed-wing aircraft.”
For large-scale operations, 8,000-foot runways will be necessary to ensure that fixed-wing aircraft can access communities off the road system, he said, acknowledging that it will require large-scale military expansion across the state. For now, Saxe told the council, any homeland defense operation against an adversary would rely on a few hub communities like Bethel, Nome and Kotzebue, and that helicopters, boats, snowmachines and support vehicles would be required to push forces and supplies to more remote areas.
Saxe said part of the solution is a unified National Guard Arctic Strategy to complement existing Defense Department and U.S. strategies. The document would need to address mounting threats to homeland security and provide guidance on missions, interoperability, and equipping and training Guard forces in Arctic regions.
How’d that balloon get there?
With the felling of China’s weather (spy?) balloon, Sen. Dan Sullivan wants to know ... what took so long?
A U.S. fighter jet shot the balloon down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, one week after it entered U.S. airspace. The U.S. military tracked it over the Aleutian Islands and Alaska starting Jan. 28, then through Canada on Jan. 30, and over Idaho on Jan. 31 and Montana on Feb. 1 before it headed southeast to the Atlantic Coast, where it ultimately was taken down by a heat-seeking air-to-air missile.
Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined a growing list of politicos commenting on the balloon, asking the Biden administration why did you wait?
“I have already begun pressing our senior military leaders and Biden administration officials on why this surveillance balloon was allowed to operate for so long over our country, and what consequences the Chinese Communist Party will face for this brazen violation of American sovereignty,” Sullivan said Sunday in a news release from his office.
“The 11th Air Force in Alaska does an exceptional job of detecting, intercepting and keeping adversarial aircraft, like Russian bear bombers, out of Alaska air space on a regular basis,” he went on to say. “We need to know why a Chinese spy asset was allowed to breach sovereign American airspace.”
The kicker is, it’s not the first time it’s happened. During the Trump administration, three Chinese weather/spy balloons flew over U.S. airspace, according to Defense Department officials as reported in The Hill. Trump, of course, denied the claim, calling it “disinformation” from the Defense Department.
Also of note is that those balloons somehow went undetected or commented on by Congress.
Prime committee appointment
The office of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola announced a coveted appointment: the representative’s placement on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.
The committee has jurisdiction over major infrastructure projects nationwide and oversees the Department of Transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Association, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
A lot of Democrats sought the seat, according to a news release from Peltola’s office, but the representative made the case for her appointment by pitching her Alaska cred. It not only would serve her constituency here at home but offer a needed perspective for all Americans invested in building a 21st century economy, her office said.
“As Alaska depends on federal infrastructure dollars to support projects statewide, this position will enable my office to exercise more influence over funding that is crucial to growth in Alaska,” she said in the release. “I ran for Congress promising to build on Representative Don Young’s legacy. Don chaired both the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Natural Resources Committee, so this feels like a fitting first step. I look forward to bringing home real results, just like Don did.”
From state house to state director
Former Alaska state Sen. Josh Revak is moving up; he’s now state director for Rep. Mary Peltola’s Alaska office.
Peltola made the announcement last week, saying Revak will oversee her Alaska at-large district office and will be residents’ first point of contact for Alaskans seeking help with federal agencies.
“We may have different party affiliations, but the job is about serving all Alaskans,” Revak in the news release announcing the position. “When Mary reached out to me expressing her commitment to hearing all Alaskan voices and serving all Alaskans to the best of her ability, I shared that vision. I look forward to serving Alaskans in this capacity.”
Revak was one of the many, many people who ran in the open primary to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat after his death, as well as Peltola, who ultimately won the seat of Alaska’s lone congressperson.