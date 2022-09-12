Charlie Pierce

Kenai Peninsula Mayor Charlie Pierce is running for Alaska governor. 

 Kenai Peninsula Borough

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce was asked to resign as Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor after a harassment complaint from a borough employee, according to a statement released Sunday by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

Pierce is alleged to have violated the borough's Bullying, Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation Prevention Policy. The Republican is one of four candidates for governor in the Nov. 8 election.

