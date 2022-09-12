Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce was asked to resign as Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor after a harassment complaint from a borough employee, according to a statement released Sunday by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.
Pierce is alleged to have violated the borough's Bullying, Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation Prevention Policy. The Republican is one of four candidates for governor in the Nov. 8 election.
He was the subject of a human resources complaint filed through an attorney to the Kenai borough on July 11. Pierce qualified to run for governor in the primary election with 12,458 votes or almost 7% of the vote on Aug. 16. The Kenai Borough Assembly held a closed door session on Aug. 23 to discuss the harassment complaint. That's when the request was made for Pierce to resign, according to a statement from the assembly.
Pierce resigned from his job as borough mayor, announcing it on Facebook on Aug. 26, citing the need to focus on the gubernatorial campaign.
The resignation is effective Sept. 30, about a year before Pierce's second term was set to expire.
At least three borough employees have complained about Pierce. Two other employees received six figure settlements, according to Brent Johnson, assembly president, who was contacted on Monday.
The assembly president said "there have been a number of resignations" at the borough in connection with Pierce, adding on the other hand that "he has a big fan base that loves him."
Pierce has a reputation for being a good with public finances, Johnson said.
Kenai leaders held a special meeting on Sunday. They went into executive session and then voted unanimously to release a one-page statement confirming the pending harassment complaint, which is being handled through mediation, paid for by the borough at a cost of $10,000.
A third party hired to evaluate the harassment claim found it to be credible, reads the statement from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.
Messages left for the Pierce campaign on Monday were not returned in time for this story.
Pierce finished in fourth place in the state primary behind Gov. Mike Dunleavy, also a Republican, who earned 76,534 votes or 40% of the vote. Les Gara, a Democrat, received 43,660 votes or 23%. Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, also drew 23% of the vote with 43,111 votes.
On Sunday, Pierce, a retired Enstar Natural Gas Co. executive, posted on his "Charlie Piece for Governor" Facebook account a letter listing his achievements as mayor, which include a new fire station in Nikiski, enhanced public school security and a 60% reduction in workman's compensation claims at the borough. The harassment allegations are not mentioned in the letter.
The Kenai assembly had asked Pierce to resign for the sake of the mediation process with the employee who complained.
"As part of a potential mediated resolution, Mayor Pierce was asked to consider submitting his voluntary resignation because a voluntary resignation could provide greater opportunity for pre-suit resolution of this dispute in that it could provide a meaningful return to work opportunity for the complainant, which is the foremost focus of the internal process under borough policy," the statement from the assembly reads.
Johnson said the employee is not yet back on the job. He declined to provide more details about the complaint, citing confidentiality concerns.
The lawfirm Ashburn and Mason is working with the borough on the complaint.
The Kenai assembly voted in lock step opposition to releasing details of an internal human resources investigation, according to a recording of the meeting posted on the borough website.