With no speaker of the House vote held on Tuesday, the first day of the new legislative session, state lawmakers took the oath of office and Senate leaders sat at a roundtable and answered questions.

Senate President Gary Stevens promised a civil tone from the chamber. Senate priorities include more funding for public schools and offering public employees pensions in place of 401(K) retirement accounts, leaders said.

