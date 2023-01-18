With no speaker of the House vote held on Tuesday, the first day of the new legislative session, state lawmakers took the oath of office and Senate leaders sat at a roundtable and answered questions.
Senate President Gary Stevens promised a civil tone from the chamber. Senate priorities include more funding for public schools and offering public employees pensions in place of 401(K) retirement accounts, leaders said.
Stevens said the relationship between the senators and the governor is promising.
“I think the governor in this term is different than the governor in the last term,” he told news reporters at a press availability in Juneau that was streamed online. “The governor now, I believe, is going to be much easier to work with.”
“I have talked with him a number of times,” Stevens said. “I believe it is going to be a much better working relationship.”
Rep. Josiah Patkotak, an independent from Utqiagvik, was elected speaker pro tempore, a duty he performed in 2021 as the Alaska House of Representatives took awhile to organize.
The chamber had little business on Tuesday other than taking the oaths of office and electing a leader.
With no majority coalition formed, Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, moved to adjourn until Thursday at 1 p.m. Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, objected, proposing that the House reconvene at 10 a.m. today.
Lawmakers voted 21-19 to meet again today with the four Interior Republicans — Mike Cronk, Will Stapp, Mike Prax and Frank Tomaszewski — voting with the majority. A final vote was 31-9. Democrats Maxine Dibert and Ashley Carrick, both of Fairbanks, voted both times to wait to meet until Thursday.
Stevens said during the media availability that Senate leaders are not actively involved with House leadership negotiations.
“It’s not for us to be driving the House,” the Senate president said. “We can help, but gently.”
Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, said lawmakers in the other chamber are active, busy and attending meetings despite being unorganized.
“The House members are working every day,” Bishop said. He pointed out that he has seen state representatives in the audience at Senate meetings.
Senate committee meetings start today with a 9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee meeting. The panel will hear an oil production forecast from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
New funding will be needed to carry out Senate priorities — raising the per-student allocation and offering public employees pensions plans.
Leaders in Alaska did away with pension plans years ago to save on costs.
“Now we are trying to find, is there something that we can do that is not so costly?” Stevens said.
The solution might involve saving on costs related to health care benefits, he added.
Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, raised concerns about young families leaving Alaska for better opportunities.
State departments have a shortage of workers, she said, causing delays in services.
“We have to have a state that supports productive work,” she said, “that has a solid education program, that has state government that is doing what it is supposed to do.”