A challenge for Alaskans and their leaders is understanding how much they rely on the careful management of the state's $80 billion investment fund to ensure it benefits the state for years to come.
Angela Rodell, who directed the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. until last month, offered her perspective on the importance of the fund to Alaska in her first interview since her abrupt termination by the board of trustees.
"I think one of the most challenging hurdles for everyone — whether they are legislators, governors or the people of Alaska — going forward will be the realization of just how dependent they are on the people who are responsible for the Fund," Rodell said Wednesday.
"The people of Alaska now rely on the Fund to pay 70 cents of every state dollar spent on everything from schools to public safety to snow removal," Rodell said. "Alaskans count on the Fund to support the generations to come."
In an interview with the News-Miner, Rodell discussed her experience at the APFC and responded to her sudden removal after leading the investment fund through six years of record growth.
Rodell was fired in December by the board of trustees, which voted 5-1 to terminate her, effective immediately. Her dismissal has become the focus of a legislative investigation that started this week.
"I think the hearing really highlighted some of the vulnerabilities in the governance over the Fund as it [is] currently configured," Rodell told the News-Miner. Rodell said she is willing to testify before the Legislature if "lawmakers would find it helpful."
The following are Rodell's responses to questions from the News-Miner.
Q. Would you like to comment on your tenure and termination from the Alaska Permanent Fund?
A. I am really proud of everything that we accomplished over the last six years. The debate over the Fund has only intensified over that time period and to be able to focus on the mission of APFC, be entrusted with the resources and responsibility of managing the Fund and generating the level of trust and confidence in APFC was so rewarding.
The last two years were particularly rewarding. We navigated the Fund through some tumultuous markets. In March of 2020 the Fund value fell to a low of $60 billion and by June 2021 we had recovered and grown to a new high of $81.8 billion.
We developed an effective method for working remotely and successfully adopted a formal, permanent policy, giving staff and management flexibility over their workplace. In December of 2021 APFC won Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pension & Investments providing that confirmation that if you create a culture of trust and excellence, performance and productivity will follow.
I think one of the most challenging hurdles for everyone — whether they are legislators, governors or the people of Alaska — going forward will be the realization of just how dependent they are on the people who are responsible for the Fund and so it will be increasingly important that transparency, integrity and stewardship are not just words but reflected values that are lived up to by every person responsible in some way for the Fund.
Q. What is your reaction and response to the hearing Monday by the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee?
A. I appreciate the effort being made to understand what happened in December. I think the hearing really highlighted some of the vulnerabilities in the governance over the Fund as it [is] currently configured. In the past, the Fund was simply responsible for the dividend and so perhaps it was easier to assume the governance around the Fund was stable/solid.
Once the pressure on the Fund intensified and the Fund was expected to deliver on multiple fronts — short term goals like funding the current year’s POMV draw and dividends along with long term goals like ensuring intergenerational equity, creating al [sic] growth in the Fund — it's become clear that it is time to update and modernize the governance structure.
Q. What is your response to comments/statements by Craig Richards, chair of the board of trustees?
A. I have no comment.
Q. Would you like to testify before lawmakers?
A. If lawmakers would find it helpful and I can provide some factual context for how to move forward, I would.
Q. What will you miss about working at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.?
A. There is a lot I miss about working at the Permanent Fund Corp. I really miss the group of dedicated professionals. I think that has been one of the hardest things. APFC is of a size where you really do know everyone, and I miss that group.
Q. Can you talk about the fund's success for an audience that has little knowledge of investments beyond their 401(k)s?
A. I think the most challenging thing for the Fund is to successfully manage risk and generate return. We always have the benefit of hindsight in looking back at market returns, thinking “if only we had put more in this asset.”
At the time of investment decision however [we] do not have any special foresight and so we really have to be able to rely on our analytics, long-term outlook and most importantly our discipline around asset allocation.
The Board adopts an asset allocation that limits the amount of money in any one asset class. By maintaining that discipline, the Fund does not end up, for example, with more money in stocks than the Board’s risk tolerance can withstand.
While this can mean missing out on returns when the market is going up, it also means the Fund will not lose as much when the market falls. It also means not getting caught in the euphoria or the fear of the moment. It is maintaining this discipline that makes the Fund successful.
Q. What is your advice to the next director of the fund?
A. The people of Alaska now rely on the Fund to pay 70 cents of every state dollar spent on everything from schools to public safety to snow removal. Alaskans count on the Fund to support the generations to come. It's hard because people will disagree on what can and should be done to meet all the competing agendas but if you put Alaska first, it will never steer you wrong.
Q. What is in store for you? Do you plan to stay in Alaska?
A. I don’t know what is next but I am excited for the next adventure. I hope to do some traveling, spend time with all the family and friends I haven’t been able to see for the past couple of years due to the pandemic. If I can navigate a way to pursue my career and stay — or at least spend a significant amount of time — in Alaska, that would be a fantastic outcome.