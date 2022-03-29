The state’s highest court struck down a legislative boundary map that put Cantwell in House District 36 with rural Alaska instead of House District 30 with the Denali Borough.
The Alaska Supreme Court also called Senate District K in Anchorage an “unconstitutional political gerrymander.” Two House districts make up one Senate seat. The redistricting board divided conservative Eagle River into two different Senate seats. District K puts one of the Eagle River House districts with a racially diverse district—covering an area of Muldoon—located on the other side of a mountain range.
The court affirmed 39 of 40 House Districts and 19 of 20 Senate Districts in a Friday decision that the Alaska Redistricting Board will discuss at a meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. The meeting will be streamed on the online platform Zoom.
A formal opinion explaining the Supreme Court’s reasoning is expected at a later date. The filing period for state office starts on June 1.
The redistricting board met throughout much of late last year to conduct a reapportionment process dictated by the Alaska Constitution. The board is comprised of three Republicans and two independents and led by Fairbanks businessman and former state legislator John Binkley, a Republican. The panel held numerous public hearings before approving new statewide political boundary maps in a 3-2 vote in November.
Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference and Fairbanks Native Association supported the maps, which carve out a district aimed at consolidating Interior rural and Native interests.
The new maps drew five lawsuits and a Superior Court decision in which Judge Thomas A. Matthews wrote that he was left with an impression of a “secret process at play” with the handling of Senate district pairings, which were made shortly after the board came out of an executive session.
The board has denied gerrymandering accusations and wrote in a court filings that the judge was buying into conspiracy theories.
Supreme Court No. S-18332 touches on the matter briefly stating that the Senate K pairing “constituted an unconstitutional political gerrymander violating equal protection under the Alaska Constitution.” The district was contested by Anchorage residents who held that the Muldoon area is geographically and demographically different than the Eagle River area.
Under the constitution, districts should be “contiguous and compact territory containing as nearly as practicable a relatively integrated socio-economic area.”
The Supreme Court order is attributed to Chief Justice Daniel Winfree; Justices Dario Borghesan and Jennifer S. Henderson; and Senior Justices Warren Matthews and Robert L. Eastaugh, both retired, who were pulled in to help. Justice Peter Maassen recused himself from the case and Justice Susan Carney had scheduling conflicts.
Cantwell was included in House District 36 following testimony in which some residents called for the community to be with rural Alaska. The Supreme Court disagreed, writing that there lacked sufficient reasons to break borough boundaries.
“The Cantwell Appendage renders House District 36 non-compact without adequate justification,” the court order reads. “House District 36 reaches across a local borough boundary, within which voters are by law socio-economically integrated with other borough voters, to extract Cantwell residents from District 30 and place them in House District 36, based primarily on the proposition that an apparent minority of Cantwell residents — shareholders of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional corporation headquartered in House District 36 — are more socio-economically integrated with similar shareholder residents in House District 36.”
At Saturday’s redistricting board meeting, the panel will “take public testimony, receive a report from our legal team and discuss next steps,” an announcement reads.