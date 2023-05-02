Eva Creek

Photo courtesy Eric Troyer

Above, a wind turbine at the Eva Creek Wind Farm is seen during bike trip to old mining trails around Ferry in 2016. At right, the turbine goes into place at Eva Creek.

 Photo courtesy Eric Troyer

The Alaska Senate passed legislation Friday — House Bill 62 — that would make a renewable energy program fund permanent by removing an expiration date.

The fund, administrated by Alaska Energy Authority, has distributed nearly $300 million in grants for renewable energy projects since its inception in 2008.

