The Alaska Senate passed legislation Friday — House Bill 62 — that would make a renewable energy program fund permanent by removing an expiration date.
The fund, administrated by Alaska Energy Authority, has distributed nearly $300 million in grants for renewable energy projects since its inception in 2008.
“The passage of this bill ensures the successful program will continue to be available as a tool for communities around the state,” said Sen. James Kaufman (R-Anchorage)
Kaufman noted that $39 million has been provided to Railbelt projects and $259 million in rural Alaska with the goal “to reduce energy costs in those communities.”
The Alaska Energy Authority funds programs in rounds based on applications and makes recommendations to the legislature for approval.
Golden Valley Electric Association received a $859,000 grant from the fund last year to study the wind resource availability on Shovel Creek as a possible site for a future wind farm. AEA recommended a $250,000 grant application from GVEA in its list of 27 projects to the Legislature.
The Senate approved it without protest in an 18-0 vote. Sens. Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage) and Mike Shower (R-Wasilla) were absent.
The Alaska House approved HB 62 in March on a 35-1 vote, with Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla), casting the lone no vote. The House’s version extended the renewable energy fund for 10 years. The Senate’s changes means it will return to the House for approval or rejection.
It must also receive Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s approval before going into effect.
