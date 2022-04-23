In a backdrop of red, white and blue as festive as the Fourth of July, hundreds of GOP delegates from around Alaska mixed and mingled at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel on Friday for a day of speeches, policy meetings, banquets and people watching.
Some of the most talked-about people in Republican politics walked the hallways, to include Nick Begich, who is running for U.S. House, Kelly Tshibaka, who is running for U.S. Senate, and Sen. Josh Revak, R-Anchorage, another U.S. House candidate.
Republican hopefuls in regional races, such as Frank Tomaszewski and Will Stapp, who are both running for state House in Fairbanks, also descended on the convention, which ends today.
Most of the 350-or-so conventioners are from the four corners of Alaska who disappeared into private meetings to hash out party policy and platform statements.
“It’s exciting,” said Jennifer Sampson, a Fairbanks mother of three and convention volunteer. “There is a lot of energy. It’s busy. There is much business to get through plus I’m on the convention committee so I’m helping with one thing or another every spare moment. It’s humbling. There is so much I don’t know and so many people with a great wealth of knowledge.”
Organizers said they felt things were going smoothly, but there was a tense moment on Thursday night when U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, was speaking. Multiple people, who asked to be anonymous, said he was interrupted by Patricia Silva, who worked on his reelection campaign, who criticized him for supporting U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in her bid for reelection.
Murkowski, who is being challenged by Tshibaka, is one Republican who is not expected to attend the convention after the party censured her for voting to convict former President Donald Trump on impeachment.
Don Young’s absence could also be felt. The late U.S. Representative’s image and signature were on multiple items for sale in a silent auction. Young was the longest-serving Republican in Congress.
Those not invited to the policy discussions walked around talking to one another in hallways lined with tables full of candidate pamphlets.
Networking is an important part of the convention experience, according to Cheryl Markwood, convention organizer.
“It’s all about campaigning and getting to know who is who,” she said.
Even a Democrat popped in to mingle.
“I wanted to say hi to some of my colleagues,” said Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks. “I’m glad folks are here spending money in the district and seeing what Fairbanks has to offer.”