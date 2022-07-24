“Fill the pipeline. Use our resources,” shouted Mike and Angie Zimmer from the sidelines, as Sarah Palin — on an oil-themed float, replete with an oil pumpjack — rolled by Saturday at the Golden Days parade.

Palin, who’s running for the U.S. House, waved and talked with spectators seated on lawn chairs several feet away. She pointed to the man next to her on the float, which bore the message: “Drill, Baby Drill!”

