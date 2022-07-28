Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

Several high-level employees have resigned from the Alaska Permanent Fund in 2022, which prompted a special July 12 meeting between trustees and leadership at the corporation.

 File photo

Alaska Permanent Fund leaders warned trustees at a special July meeting that an “unprecedented” number of key staff have resigned from the corporation and that there are challenges hiring replacements.

Compensation was named as a factor behind many of the resignations as employees exit for higher-paying jobs offering salaries 50% or even 200% more, APFC leaders said.

Contact Linda F. Hersey at 907-459-7575 or at lhersey@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.

Tags

Recommended for you